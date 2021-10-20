I love cars. This isn’t a mid-life crisis kind of thing for me. It’s been true since I was growing up in a poor part of Hawaii and has never stopped. In fact, my love of cars has been a powerful motivational factor throughout my life.

But I digress!

Linda Zhang is the Chief Engineer of the Ford F-150 Lightning. In the 25 years that she has worked for Ford, she has served in engineering, strategy, business development, and manufacturing positions. Linda rightfully earned a spot on Automotive News’ list of Rising Stars for 2021.

She manages the engineering process of the electric version of the most popular truck in the US, the Ford 150. In my humble opinion, when all the dust settles, the introduction of this version of the F150 is a pivotal moment in the automotive industry. Tied, or at least second, to only the introduction of the Tesla.

Linda attended the University of Michigan where she obtained the Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Masters in Computer Engineering, and Masters of Business Administration degrees.

With race and gender issues still being prominent today, Linda’s accomplishments carry even greater weight since she works in a male-dominated industry. The first time Linda Zhang ever rode a car was leaving the Detroit airport after arriving from China at the age of 8. Only in America could a girl from China manage one of the most red-blooded and macho vehicles made.

Enjoy this interview with Linda Zhang:

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Linda Zhang: