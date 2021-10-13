Jenn Lim is the CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Delivering Happiness, a company that inspires people to achieve passion, happiness, and purpose.

She is also an author, speaker, and entrepreneur. She was a consultant at Zappos for eight years from 2003-2011. In 2010, she managed the launch of the book, Delivering Happiness, by the CEO of Zappos, Tony Hsieh.

This book hit #1 on bestseller lists, including the New York Times and USA Today. It sold approximately one million copies.

What started as a book morphed into a company and global happiness movement. Jenn is part of the Global Happiness Council of Work and Wellbeing and on the advisory board for Springboard, an initiative led by Geisinger Health Systems.

During her time at Zappos, she created the first of several Zappos Culture Books. They serve as a global blueprint for how companies can leverage culture and happiness to increase productivity and profitability.

Jenn believes that happier employees = happier customers = successful companies. She challenges people to look beyond society’s definition of success (status, title, and money), and redefine what happiness looks like on both an individual and company-wide basis.

Her motto is “Change your world, then change the world.” She recently published a new book called Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact.

Enjoy this interview with Jenn Lim:

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with the remarkable Jenn Lim: