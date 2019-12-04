Jane Goodall shares remarkable lessons from her life abroad and talks about current issues such as climate change and her hope for the future.

Welcome to Remarkable People.

You will be listening to the inaugural episode. Believe it or not, I’ve never been on this side of an interview.

I love the concept of “go big or go home,” so I wanted to unveil my podcast with a truly remarkable person. Who could be better than Jane Goodall?

Jane Goodall is a scientist, conservationist, peacemaker, and educator. She wrote the book on chimpanzees and their relationship humans. She’s redefined our understanding of animals for sixty years.

I met her because Ronit Widman Levy, the producer of the TedX Salon in Palo Alto, asked me to interview her on stage in September 2018. Being asked to speak at a TEDx event is an honor. To interview Jane Goodall at a TEDx event is life altering.

I love Jane Goodall. I love her wit. I love her passion. I love her love of our blue marble. I love her spirit. I love her fearlessness. I love her energy. I love that she skipped a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree and went straight for a PHD.

I love that my kids think I’m cool because I know her.

Can I tell you how I really feel? In this episode, we discuss:

the influence of Jane's mother

education

secretarial skills

And why the earth would be better without humans.

Have you wondered what animal Goodall would like to be in her next life? Keep listening, and you’ll find out.