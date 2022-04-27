Today’s remarkable guest is Jim Weber. Jim is the CEO of Brooks Running Company. He joined as CEO in 2001 and was the struggling brand’s fourth CEO in two years. He is responsible for the company’s remarkable turnaround.

I cannot claim to be a runner, but I do know marketing, and if your brand catches the attention of Warren Buffet, you’re doing something right.

Brooks was a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway when it caught the attention of Warren Buffett. He elevated Brooks to an independent Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary in 2011.

In September 2015, Runner’s World magazine named Jim one of the nine most influential innovators in the running industry. He also earned a spot for more than 10 consecutive years on the Footwear News “Power 100” list.

Who should listen to this episode? Anyone interested in creating a challenger brand–as in challenging the likes of Nike–by owning a segment of the market. Cancer patients and bedwetters will find it interesting too.

Weber received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, and his MBA with high distinction from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, where he is currently on the board of directors.

Jim is the author of the new book, Running with Purpose: How Brooks Outpaced Goliath Competitors to Lead the Pack.

Enjoy this interview with Jim Weber!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Jim Weber: