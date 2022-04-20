For decades, Neil deGrasse Tyson has shared his knowledge and his wonder about the depths of the universe, helping millions grasp what they see when they look up at the sky.

Neil is director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History. It turns out that Neil was born in New York City the same week NASA was founded. His interest in the universe traces back to age 9, after a first visit to the exact planetarium he is now the director for… the cosmos aligned that day.

In addition to being an astrophysicist, Neil is also a teacher, actor, philosopher, cosmologist, science writer, and television editor.

He earned his BA in Physics from Harvard and his Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Columbia.

In 2001, Tyson was appointed by President Bush to serve on a twelve-member commission that studied the Future of the U.S. Aerospace Industry, and he was appointed again in 2004 to serve on a nine-member commission on the Implementation of the United States Space Exploration Policy.

Neil has served as host of NOVA ScienceNow and the StarTalk Radio podcast and was also the Executive Science Editor and on-camera Host & Narrator for the documentary series, Cosmos.

His newest book, Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour, which allows readers to visually see the far-flung features of the universe up close.

Just to be upfront, this podcast went in a direction that I didn’t anticipate. I had all kinds of black hole, matter, and anti-matter questions lined up that stretched the limits of my knowledge of astrophysics.

But I dare say that this may be the least astrophysic-y interview he’s ever done. We delve into topics such as:

How he picked which college to attend

The naming of his daughter

What his family discusses at the dinner table

What he would do if he were dean of admissions of Harvard

How flight attendants assume he’s not in first-class because he’s black

The limitations of the bible as a reference source

Why he doesn’t mind how Mark Zuckerberg uses the term “metaverse”

In other words, this is truly a remarkable interview with a truly remarkable person.

By the way, a few hours before the interview I got a shot (two if you count the anesthesia) because of sudden hearing loss in my left ear. I’ve been deaf in the right ear for years.

But the show must go on. If Beethoven can compose deaf, I can podcast deaf.

Enjoy this interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Neil deGrasse Tyson: