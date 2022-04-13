This episode’s guest is Gary Vaynerchuk, aka GaryVee, and he is back for another remarkable episode to share all the golden nuggets from his new book, Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success.

Gary is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, speaker, author, and investor. He had early investments in companies such as Canva, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber.

Gary is a ﬁve-time New York Times Best-Selling author and a highly sought-after public speaker. His other books include; Crush It!, Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook, and The Thank You Economy.

In this episode he discusses:

Kind candor

Empathy

First job

Weakening weaknesses vs strengthening strengths

Why NFT are the next big thing

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Gary Vaynerchuk: