There Must Be a Better Way

It’s been a challenging week for me. The easy part was “outing” myself. That hard part was…I’ll come to that soon, see item #3. I’ll have a more contentive (content + substantive) post in the next few days.
- Not sure what to make of this. Not trying to show off. But this is an interesting analysis by iNDi Business Solutions of how Guy Kawasaki is kicking Kawasaki’s butt on the Internet. At the very least, it shows what one Guy with a big mouth and a blog can do. Perhaps I should complain to ICANN that Kawasaki Motors is squatting on a domain that I should rightly own. 🙂
- The guys at Jajah have been busy. They just added a FireFox plug-in. With this plug-in, phone numbers that are on web pages are automatically detected and highlighted. When clicked, Jajah initiates a phone call from your phone—landline or mobile—to the desired destination.
- This was the hard part of the week. Call me clueless. Call me pathetic. But for the life of me, I cannot figure this out. All I want to write my blog entries (while offline) in a more or less WYSIWYG mode. You know, where bold looks bold; italics look italics; ordered lists look like ordered lists; bulleted lists look like bulleted lists; you create hyperlinks by selecting text and adding the URL; and there are automatic smart quotes and em dashes. Then I want to copy the text and paste it into TypePad as HTML without funky stuff happening.I spent hours this week trying to find something to do this. I don’t want to learn HTML—this is 2006, so on principle no one should have to learn HTML to do what I want to do. I have tried about ten different programs—all the obvious choices that VersionTracker reveals. Let’s just say that my experience could be a Clint Eastwood movie called, “The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy.”
This posting, believe it or not, was done this way: drafted in TextEdit, saved as HTML, opened with TextEdit Plus (which is a fabulous little editor), cleaned up, pasted into TypePad, and posted. What the shiitake am I missing? As Steve Jobs would say, “There must be a better way.”
I know that Word can save-as HTML, but have you seen the resulting file? It would make a posting like this look like War and Peace. For example, the sentence, “There must be a better way” has twenty one characters. The Word HTML file with only the “display information” (that is, less stuff) has 1,122 characters! As Bill Gates would say, “There must be our way.”
Please send suggestions. I’m so desperate (and I’m so impressed with Parallels) that I would even consider a Windows application to do this. God forbid.
- Check out this great story about iStockphoto at Wired. It’s called “The Rise of Crowdsourcing.” I love iStockphoto; it is a role model for every startup because it’s outside of Silicon Valley, and it took no outside capital. The picture that you see in almost every posting is from the company (did you think I already had a picture of a jarful of shiitake mushrooms?). If nothing else, “crowdsourcing” is a very clever term. Almost as clever as the new spin on “linkware” that you will learn about next week.
On #3: Have you tried MarsEdit from Ranchero Software (the guys who do NetNewsWire)?
You should most definitely check out Ecto. I bought it a while ago, and it sounds like exactly what you describe. You can also edit it in HTML mode so you can see exactly what code it’s producing.
Here’s the URL: http://ecto.kung-foo.tv/
Oh, and it’s on Mac. :o)
Another strong second for MarsEdit. It does all you want, and you don’t even have to paste it into Typepad – you’re editing “in” Typepad even while you’re offline. MarsEdit takes care of all the syncing for you.
I recently switched from a PC to a Mac (and I love it). The best solution I found for clean WYSIWYG HTML editing on Mac is Macromedia Dreamweaver. There is a 30 day trial. I ended up buying it ($499). I have been happy with it so far. -Edwin
“I don’t want to learn HTML–this is 2006, so on principle no one should have to learn HTML to do what I want to do.”
You dont know HTML? What could be more simple?
Entrepreneurs obviously want a VC that more then superficially understands the technology. Guy, really you dont know HTML, please tell me it’s not so…
Please dont be just another valley non-tech guy that hitched a ride…PLEASE.
I use NVu (nvu.com) as my HTML editor. Then I copy the code source and paste it in my RSS feed generator.
More info in the URL under my name.
Um, why use an HTML editor at all? If you’re creating a blog post why not use a desktop blog publishing tool (qumana is my personal favorite, but there are dozens).
Get the WYSIWYG. Get the ability to just hit “post” from the software and have it go up. Get the ability to save pictures and drafts and such.
Right tool for the right job Guy 🙂
Why don’t you try MacJournal? It’s a great little editor for updating blogs and just keeping notes. The creator, Dan Schimpf, used to give it away, but now it’s sold by Mariner Software (www.marinersoftware.com).
For blog posting, I’ve been using Ecto to Typepad for a long time now. It’s the best I can find. http://ecto.kung-foo.tv. Dev is supported by Joi Ito, and a universal binary is coming soon.
With the Jajah extension for Firefox, it’s getting better and better quickly. We @ mozilla have encouraged them to do this and they’re doing great.
Everyone else with cool potential integration into the browser: take a look at how Jajah, del.icio.us and others are building great extensions that aren’t just more toolbars!
MarsEdit does everything you need and suppports posting directly to TypePad. It’s made by the same folks who do NetNewsWire which is a fantastic RSS reader…
I thought that I had gotten qumana from a link on your site. Are you not liking it? Why? I think it rocks and it plays well with WordPress. I haven’t tried copying and pasting the html, but I haven’t had a need. You can save a post locally, then publish it when you are done.
Hi Guy:
Please sacrifice 2 days out of one of your one of your vacations and read:
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0321392280/sr=8-2/qid=1148686498/ref=pd_bbs_2/002-7732867-8980803?%5Fencoding=UTF8
and markup some webpages.
Forget WYSIWYG editors and go with the real stuff…WYTIWYG
Adam
Guy, I’m a web designer but I can empathize with the difficulty you describe. Typically I use a formatting scheme called Textile. You can just use it on this web page, in fact:
http://www.textism.com/tools/textile/
But really, the posts above about using Ecto or MarsEdit are right on. That’s the way to go from your desktop. They can be tricky to set up, but you only have to do it once.
This might have all you geeks hooting with laughter, but I write my posts in a Stickie note on my Mac. After checking it, I copy and paste it into my blog and post it.
A good friend of mine works for a company called Ephox, who have a WYSIWYG text editor (EditLive!), which I believe would meet your needs.
I think however that it requires some server-side integration, so I’m not sure how useful that’d be in your situation?
I’m confused, I would assume you want something like ecto which so many others have already mentioned here.
But you already appear to use it as documented in previous posts:
Jan 16 – The Education of a Late-Adopter Blogger
April 11 – The First 100 Days: Observations of a Nouveau Blogger
So there must be something I am missing.
Try NVU (free open source wysiwyg) http://www.nvu.com/download.php
Just make what you want then switch to source view and copy paste, that should quite easily do the trick.
ecto.
ecto.
ecto.
I have tried the others and nothing works as well.
Guy,
I think you have left out the point which you mentioned in a post early-on about you having your posts proofread prior to publishing. If you are still doing this — you will have issues. If you are not, I don’t know why you wouldn’t just continue to use Qumana and save your posts as drafts and edit them inline. Ecto does seem to have some nice custom HTML features so you could us it to autofill your em-dashes but read on
on my opinion of smart-quotes.
I have been pondering this problem on blog formatting for a while. I have a client who has blog and I have to do the posts because of issues of the Windows text encoding and consequent formatting placed on it by Outlook Express to render it in HTML in his emails. If I copy and paste it is full of junk. I don’t know why plain text can’t be sent output in a broad standard such as iso-8859-1 or utf-8 instead of Win-1252 or some other proprietary formatting.
BTW give up on smart-quotes and replaced right-single-quotes that act as apostrophes. MS and other word-processor developers have tricked us into thinking we need to have smart-quotes. Vertical double quotes are ubiquitous on the web so who cares if smart quotes can’t be placed into plain HTML.
I wholeheartedly agree on the em dash though — I feel that the people who developed the character sets for the web should have read Strunk & White’s “Elements of Style” and then included all the punctuation. I usually just find-and-replace either the double-hyphen or the non-compatible character version from MSWord with the mdash character code to make it work.
All the best,
Jay
Ditto on ecto. You’ll dig it.
I just downloaded a trial of Elicit (http://www.bingobangosoftware.com/) which is for Windows. I’m not sure I like the Calendar centric approach but the editor looks promising.
Ecto is fine but isn’t there anything that is free that would do the job just as well?
Forget about TypePad. Get WordPress at www.wordpress.org. WordPress comes default with a WYSIWYG editor. My company’s website will soon be powered by WordPress, as will my music website.
RapidWeaver from Realmac…
A new version will be released on Friday, June 2nd. It’s quick, easy, and has plenty of features.
Give it a shot…
Oh, yes, I know you said you wanted an offline editor. You can install WAMP (www.en.wampserver.com), then install an offline version of WordPress, and work with blog entries offline.
Everyone,
Thanks for all the suggestions. I’m trying MarsEdit for the next few days. I had the demo verson before–I don’t remember why I stopped using it.
So far, the only things it can’t do that I would like are:
– Smart quotes and apostrophes
– Em dashes
Also, I don’t understand why I have to use a menu item or shortcut to invoke a new paragraph.
But I can live with these shortcomings.
Thanks!
Guy
I’ve tried several and settled on BlogJet.
Are you saying typepad doesn’t come with WYSIWYG editing?
Re: iStockPhoto
If you had joined their affilliate program, you would now be up $5, I signed up using your link. Call iStockPhoto, they owe you a coffee, deluxe one at that.
http://www.istockphoto.com/referral_program.php
Guy —
Why do you keep saying shiitake instead of shit? It’s childish and silly. You write so brilliantly (content and language), but frankly, this mushroom shit is annoying. Just use the proper word and be done with it.
Noone who matters will think less of you.
Another vote for ecto – it is an excellent tool, and has lots of nice stuff built in (eg tags, and an ‘insert book from Amazon’ widget.
You should get a wiki plugin with a reasonable wiki syntax (MoinMoin uses a consistent and fairly intuitive one, see http://moinmoin.wikiwikiweb.de/). Possibly one that supports reStructured Text (http://docutils.sourceforge.net/rst.html).
I know it’s not WYSIWYG, but it’s close in that what you type gives you visual cues as to how things will look like in the finished version. To me, that’s even better, because I don’t have to take my hands off the keyboard to touch the mouse.
Get someone to write you a plugin for that sort of thing is what I’d suggest.
I suggest you Performancing, a plug in for Firefox. It has good wysiwyg features, it is free and you can write while surfing and reading content in the same window.
If you want to use Word to write, forget to copy and paste because what yuo past is full of hidden styles. You have to “reset” the styles, ie copying and pasting your text into notepad and then again from notepad to Performancing when you can add styles.
Ciao ciao
Nicola
Add another vote for Ecto. Better, IMO, than most.
If you use an email client that works when you’re offline and lets you compose HTML messages, you could use that. One of these days (maybe soon), all email clients will be able to consume and produce feeds. At least, that’s my prediction :-).
Although we are in danger of a major threadjacking here, I have to lend my support to Geva Perry’s comment about shiitake. It’s massively overused in this blog and always pulls me away from the content and intent of the entry. I perceive it as childish and cutesy, which is such a departure from the usually erudite writing in the rest of the entry. You don’t have to say shit at all. If you don’t like the concept, just don’t use such a phrase. The communications effectiveness of a “shiitake phrase” is only valid if your reader knows you are making a reference to shit anyway, so you haven’t really spared anybody the horror of thinking about a “nasty” word. Say what you mean, or say something else. Saying it while not saying it seems like a leftover from talking to your children about making tinky-winky.
I would vote for Ecto also.
It works very well, its inexpensive and it allows you to upload pictures with your post.
Performancing plug-in for Firefox is nice also, but it’s text only. You’ll have to know HTML to put a picture in your post.
Guy,
ecto does do all the things you want (and more). It’s cheap, easy and will spare you learning html.
There are a few things that I find kinda buggy in ecto, but only because I want to do extensive html in it (Paypal buttons, tables, etc).
What I like best is that it allows you to keep an archive of all your entries on your hard drive. Which makes me feel much more secure about my data.
Another anti-shiitake vote. 🙂
I second the idea of using NVU. I don’t use it on my sites… but when I need a pc of html code I have used it and copied it over very easily.
For blog posting, Ecto, MarsEdit and MacJournal can all do what you want. All are free to try and relatively inexpensive.
There are also some decent Wysiwyg editor plug ins for Movable Type and other blogging programs which permit pasting in rich text (to varying degrees) such as TinyMCE and HTMLTextArea. Dunno if these can be attached to a TypePad blog, however. In any case, none of them work very well with Safari, so you’re looking at IE (for the PC)/Firefox or variants thereof.
Guy,
We use the plugin FCKEditor within Movable Type, and it works perfectly – exactly as you describe it. That’s how we edit your posts (pics namely) to fit with our design – all in very nice and easy WYSYWIG.
This little program may do it fine….I’ve used it in the past. It’s been around for a long time so is stable.
Dennis
Woops…forgot the url…sorry.
http://blogjet.com/
Bull shiitake! I want to defend Guy. For those of us who learned how to swear from a drunken sailor, and who have kids around who we are trying to impress with our grasp on maturity, shiitake and “for c…crying outloud” gives us a safety handle to grab on to when we feel ourselves slipping. Trust me, we NEED to practice it every where we can, lest our kids grow up talking like…well…us. So, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.
I like Guy Kawasaki’s usage of “shiitake” for the reason that any mind-drifting to profanity aside, it’s a unique styling of his which I’ve come to identify with his personality. Maybe it’s because I grew up seeing Guy use it in print–and so many years later, it continues–but I also think it’s because I’ve eaten the mushrooms on occasion, and there’s sort of a familial, sentimental flair.
Overused? Not to those who aren’t familiar. What I suggest is that Guy continue to propagate and drop some more Kawasakisms. 🙂
And besides, if you’re going to curse, might as find a new way to do it! 😀
P.S. Guy, has your ZoomCloud not been updating lately or is it just me? I’ve noticed mine has been stuck for awhile… and I haven’t heard back from the Zoom peeps.
To Shiitake or Not To Shiitake,
Here’s my thinking.
1. I have kids. I assume that whatever I write will haunt me for the rest of my life. If I use any profanity, my kids will someday call me upon it and say, “But daddy, you swear in your blog…”
2. Many Christian organizations read my blog. You know what I’m saying with shiitake, they know, and I know, but it’s still “not profanity.” I do not wish to lose their readership nor offend them.
3. Many years ago a pastor told me that whenever I speak I should pretend that Jesus is sitting in the front row. If you wouldn’t say something if Jesus were there, then you shouldn’t say it at all. (I have failed this standard many times, however.) So now I pretend that Jesus has an RSS feed to my blog.
So the bottom line is that when nothing else will work, I will use “shiitake.” If you don’t like it, well, that’s chewy mushrooms.
Guy
I second the recommendation for WordPress. VERY simple. And would love to know of Wiki applications that are as easy!
If you’re going down the Windows route, check out:
http://wbloggar.com/
Fairly intuitive, and works well with most blog services. Only the filenames generated aren’t the best.
Guy,
I also vote for Ecto (http://ecto.kung-foo.tv/), by far the best blog editor on any platform, though I will say the Mac version is 100x better than the PC version.
Save posts created in “rich text mode” locally, when you click “xhtml mode” before or after the save, it toggles over flawlessly every time.
I don’t think you use very much html formatting in your posts beyond the stuff covered in “rich text” – bold, italic, bullets, images, links, etc. Nothing fancy, but you shouldn’t have fancy stuff in the content of your posts anyway.
Good luck. Great blog.
Ecto
It handles everything, and well, and it has a UI that you can reduct to nothing. It has a simple, elegant way to add HTML tags to the quick pick if you want to do some tag editing, including a way to have the tags automatically include what’s on the clipboard.
It’s WELL worth the price, and would be worth it at twice the price.
Try taking a look at Rapid Weaver.
I have struggled with the same problem. Sometimes you just want it to be so easy that you can not avoid blogging. And I should say I haven’t found the answer yet.
I am pretty good with HTML, but I still don’t want to use it all the time, especially for straight forward publishing, like regular posts in my blog.
I am also a hardcore user of LaTeX (when writing CS papers), so I am no stranger to writing in non-WYSIWYG environments and I am still looking for a good rich HTML editor for my blogging!
The closest I have come to what I think might pass your requirements is Word 2007. I know you talked about the crappy HTML that Word spits out. But believe me I was really surprised when I examined the HTML that blog posting feature in Word 2007 produces (see http://www.ghazizadeh.org/shayan/2006/05/posting-from-within-word/). The only catch is that it won’t be out for Mac for a while and even the Windows version is in Beta2.
But try it out, you might be as pleasantly surprised as I became.
What you want is a WYSIWYG editor (like FCKEditor) that only allows paragraph, link, image and stong or italic tags. Then the blog should wrap it all in a div tag with an id that matchs the style sheet.
Its my idea, fuku off, you cant have it.
Guy, did you really read the iStockPhoto license before you agreed to it?
Quoting from the license at http://www.istockphoto.com/license.php:
You may install and use the Content in only one location at a time, although subject to the Prohibited Uses and the other terms of this Agreement, you are entitled to utilize the Permitted Uses an unlimited number of times. You may physically transfer the Content and its archives from one location to another, in which case you may use the Content at the new location instead. If you require the Content to be in more than one location or accessible by more than one person, you must download the Content from the Site for each such use or obtain an Extended License for a multi-seat license for the Content. You may make one (1) copy of the Content solely for back-up purposes, and you must reproduce all proprietary notices on this single back-up copy.
So, do you never back up the one computer onto which you download the content? If you do, do you never keep more than one backup of those files? I’m curious how you manage your istockphoto content in line with the license requirements.
What about http://www.qumana.com? Works quite good.
Here’s a different suggestion: maybe you can have Markdown on your weblog? It is WYSIWYG, but instead it’s “you write something that looks like email and the resulting HTML is as you’d expect it to.” That is, if you write something *like this*, the result is [em]like this[/em] (but with anglebrackets, which I can’t type here). You make bulletted lists by writing them as you would in email:
* Item 1, blah blah
* Item 2, more blah
* More items and blah blah
And so on and so forth. Take a look: http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/ (the “Dingus” allows you to take Markdown for a spin right on that site).
http://www.google.com/trends?q=guy+kawasaki%2Ckawasaki speaks another language…
Guy,
There must be a better way: I’m probably not the first to ask this, but wouldn’t it be better to list your comments in “ascending order”?, i.e. the first comment on top, the most recent at the bottom. It’d be a lot easier to follow the thread, instead of having to scroll down to the bottom and then reading up.
Guy,
You linked to kawasaki.com, did you filled out the PDF form first…:).
Ray
I’ll add a vote for Ecto. I used Mars Edit for over a year, but there are many slick features on Ecto that won me over during the trial period of using it: tagging, for example. And while you “can” edit in WYSIWYG, click to an HTML view and then cut and paste into Typepad, you can also set it up to publish directly to your blog — something you can also do in MarsEdit — you’ll likely prefer if you ever try it.
I’ve been using Writely as a WYSIWYG HTML editor lately and it’s great! I don’t need to be offline when I write–in fact I find it convenient to have the quick HTML stuff online so I can access it from various computers. It’s pretty clean HTML, if I am editing an existing document I will use Smultron to clean up the HTML if I need to. Nvu is nice for layout etc if you need that.
A vote for Ecto here too…or switch to Expression Engine, a superior CMS and blogging tool that also has some nice tools built right into the interface.
One of my readers pointed me to this post. You might want to take a look at
http://www.oreillynet.com/mac/blog/2006/05/word_doc_to_html_take_2_1.html
where I (briefly!) discuss how to set TextEdit preferences to kill the CSS and save using XHTML tags.
Hi Guy,
I am like you, why must we learn html just to do anything? I moved from xanga to blogspot to 1up blog (gaming), back to xanga then to blogaspot and FINALLY to WordPress. All because I have to struggle with HTML.
So I really do suggest wordpress and the add-on plug in make this program a wonder in control and management. Here is my rant and rave about this issue of html and control:
http://www.designsojourn.com/index.php/2005/11/21/designing-this-site-its-all-about-control/
Try to use Qumana Blog Editor
http://www.qumana.com/overview.htm
Abi Word. I haven’t used Ecto, (but it sounds like I need to check it out). Abi Word reads simple MS Word files pretty well, converts to clean HTML. For simple HTML stuff (no css references) it’s really easy to write quickly in Abi Word, then copy/paste to your blog page.
Wordpress is ok if you only want blogging stuff, but Drupal kicks butt if you want a little more stuff or you’re planning on extending your services a little more. There are a few WYSIWG options available as Drupal modules so you can edit right in your browser, but I find it easier/cleaner to cut/paste rather than work with buggy browsers (not every browser supports these editors, notably Safari and KDE).
To fix the word html, use html tidy, the online version, or a find a windows version. It can convert html to semantic xhtml, by simply converting b’s to strong’s and i’s to em’s.
