Have you ever wondered how you could be a remarkable innovator?

A little bit about my background, I was the chief evangelist of Apple and am currently the chief evangelist of Canva, an online, graphics-design company from Australia. I have authored fifteen books including The Art of the Start, Enchantment, and The Art of Social Media. I am also a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz – someone has to do it, right?

I give over fifty keynote speeches per year. My clients include Apple, Nike, Gartner, Audi, Google, Microsoft, and Breitling as well as dozens of trade associations. My speech topics include innovation, enchantment, social media, evangelism, and entrepreneurship. Although events are now virtual and we’re all at home, there’s plenty of opportunities to gather inspiration for your journey.

In this episode of Remarkable People, I’m going to give you a mini-keynote called How to be a Remarkable Innovator. I hope this episode of Remarkable People helps you and your business. And now, How to be a Remarkable Innovator.