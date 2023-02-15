Are you ready to meet a visionary entrepreneur shaking up the tech world and rethinking the American Dream?

I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People – a podcast dedicated to inspiring listeners to reach their full potential. And in this episode, I’m thrilled to introduce you to Steve Case, a billionaire with a passion for building startups that can change the world. LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE

You may know Steve as the co-founder of AOL, a company that revolutionized how we interact with the internet. But since then, Steve has been on a mission to spark the Rise of the Rest, a trend that will see big startups from the US heartland rise to dominance and break the coastal monopoly on tech unicorns.

With two books under his belt and a degree in Political Science from Williams College, Steve is a true thought leader in the world of entrepreneurship. And on this episode of Remarkable People, he’ll share his insights, experiences, and vision for the future of the American Dream.