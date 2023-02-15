Are you ready to meet a visionary entrepreneur shaking up the tech world and rethinking the American Dream?
I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People – a podcast dedicated to inspiring listeners to reach their full potential. And in this episode, I’m thrilled to introduce you to Steve Case, a billionaire with a passion for building startups that can change the world.
You may know Steve as the co-founder of AOL, a company that revolutionized how we interact with the internet. But since then, Steve has been on a mission to spark the Rise of the Rest, a trend that will see big startups from the US heartland rise to dominance and break the coastal monopoly on tech unicorns.
With two books under his belt and a degree in Political Science from Williams College, Steve is a true thought leader in the world of entrepreneurship. And on this episode of Remarkable People, he’ll share his insights, experiences, and vision for the future of the American Dream.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the most remarkable entrepreneurs of our time.
Please enjoy this remarkable episode with Steve Case: Democratizing Entrepreneurship!
