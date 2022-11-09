In addition to Tom’s book, In Search of Excellence, some of his other books are Thriving on Chaos, Liberation Management, and The Pursuit of WOW!

You should know he has a new book, Tom Peters’ Compact Guide to Excellence. This book can serve as a guidebook for leaders of all ages.

In this episode, you’ll learn why it’s important to show you care, invest and make decisions like a girl, create the best communities, and MBZA (manage by zooming around).

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Tom Peters: