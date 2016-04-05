How to Prepare for the Next Wave of Entrepreneurship

Steve Case is the co-founder of America Online, the company that democratized online access. Steve is currently the chairman of the Revolution investment firm and also the Case Foundation. President Obama named him Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship. Additionally, Steve has chaired Startup America and Startup Weekend, initiatives to promote entrepreneurship.
In short, he’s a billionaire. But let me tell you a story that will give you a better insight into the man. I had dinner with Steve and his crew immediately after Apple blew up the contract for Steve’s company to create an online service for consumers called AppleLink Personal Edition.
I remember telling him that Apple did him a big favor because Apple was, and still is, a hardware device company. Steve asked me to consult to what became America Online and to do some online conferences, and I agreed. (I should have gone to work for the company, but what did I know?)
Two years later I saw Steve, and he asked me if I was still working with his folks. I told him that I wasn’t. Then he asked me if I ever got the stock options that were promised, and I told him that I hadn’t but not worry about them because I hadn’t done that much.
But he insisted that I get the options, and let’s just say that those options were like the proverbial two fish in Matthew 14 that fed thousands of people. He didn’t have to give me those options, but they changed the trajectory of my net worth.
And now he’s written a book called The Third Wave: An Entrepreneurs Vision of the Future. I recommend that you read it to gain insights into the next curve of tech entrepreneurship. You can get it here. Here’s a short interview about entrepreneurship and the book.
Q. Why did AOL succeed where better-funded services such as Prodigy, Genie, MSN, and CompuServe failed?
A. We had the 4 Ps going for us: people, product, partnerships, and perseverance.
First, people. Our team really believed in the idea of the Internet. When we started AOL in 1985, just 3% of people were online, and they were online for only one hour per week. But despite that, we felt we were ushering in a revolution that could change the world. Some of the bigger companies we competed with saw it as a business; we saw it as a movement.
Second, product. We knew the Internet had to be easy to use, useful, fun, and affordable if it was going to get broad consumer adoption. And we worked tirelessly to build a great consumer-friendly service and evangelize—with your help!—the benefits of going online. We wanted to democratize access to the Internet, so everybody could benefit. Our rallying cry in those early years was we needed to make AOL easy enough for my mom to use.
Third, partnerships. We recognized we couldn’t go it alone, and we worked hard to establish partnerships. In our early days, we crafted partnerships with the PC manufacturers such as Commodore, Radio Shack, Apple, and Tandy, and the modem companies like Hayes. Then we worked with network companies such as MCI and Sprint, to drive down the cost of connecting (when we started, it was typically $10 per hour!).
Finally, we worked with dozens of media and software companies. An African proverb comes to mind: if you want to go quickly, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. We wanted to go far, so we went together, knitting together a tapestry of alliances.
And fourth, perseverance. We stuck with it, despite numerous setbacks. For example, when Apple canceled the deal to jointly offer AppleLink Personal Edition, that created a crisis and forced a pivot. We renamed the service America Online, which soon became AOL.
I used to joke that AOL was a decade-in-the-making overnight success. We just would not give up. Our investors almost forced us to sell, but we convinced them to stick with it. Finally, we broke through. We were the first Internet company to go public (in 1992), and the best-performing stock of the 1990s. At our peak, nearly half of all U.S. Internet traffic flowed through AOL. But we wouldn’t have made it without those 4 Ps.
Q. Then why do incumbents fail?
A. Startups are attackers. They play offense and seek to seize opportunities. Incumbents tend to be defenders, trying to protect the status quo. As companies scale, it gets harder to continue to be an attacker.
I certainly lived that as AOL got large, and especially after we merged with Time Warner. Sadly, we lost our entrepreneurial mojo, but it is possible for incumbents to continue to be agile attackers. In my book, I outline the steps that companies like Google and Amazon have taken to lean into the future and focus on maximizing opportunity, not hedging risk.
Q. How do entrepreneurs get your attention?
A. Getting our attention at Revolution is less of the challenge–we see so many companies especially on our rise of the rest bus tours nationwide. It’s holding our attention that is harder. The five common mistakes that entrepreneurs make when pitching their startups are:
(1) “We don’t have competitors.” This leads us to believe either they are lying, ignorant, or they’re pursuing a tiny market.
(2) “Our growth forecast is conservative.” It’s usually a slog when you’re building a startup, and plans are rarely conservative.
(3) “Me, me, me.” Not discussing their team is bad because we believe entrepreneurship is a team sport.
(4) “I need you to sign an NDA.” Sorry, but the secret is never the idea—it’s the team and the execution.
(5) “We don’t have partners, and we don’t think we need them.” We believe partnering is key, especially for startups in the Third Wave trying to disrupt big industries.
Q. Based on your prediction of the Third Wave, how should young people prepare for their careers?
When I graduated from college in 1980 the safe play was to join a large corporation. You would get job security and might stay with that same company for decades. That’s much less common these days.
People switch jobs more frequently and many even switch careers. So people have to take more control of their careers and their lives, and constantly be on the lookout for new people and ideas. And they should lean into the future, trying to get in front of some of the massive changes the Third Wave will unleash.
For example, in this next wave we’ll see dramatic change in the way we work, the way we educate our kids, how we stay healthy, even how we eat. These are big changes in society, that create big opportunities for people who are focused on where things are going.
It was said that Wayne Gretzky was a great hockey player because he didn’t focus on where the puck was, but rather where the puck was going. I’d encourage young people to do the same, as the Third Wave picks up steam.
Q. What is the role of government in innovation and entrepreneurship?
A. The government will play a central role in the Third Wave. Entrepreneurs may not want to hear that, but it’s true. If you can’t figure out how to work with government and how to get government to work with you, you’re likely not going to be a successful Third Wave entrepreneur.
That’s because Third Wave industries such as health, education, transportation, energy, and financial services are regulated. Government will set the rules of the road, so whether you’re the entrepreneur guiding a startup or an employee of a larger company, you’ll need to appreciate what policymakers are doing.
In the First Wave, technology risk was the great concern: can you build it? In the Second Wave, market risk was paramount: if you build it, will people adopt it? In the Third Wave, policy risk will be front and center: will you be able to navigate the rules and successfully bring your product or service to market?
Q. Geographically, where will innovation thrive in the next ten years?
A. Silicon Valley will remain strong as will New York City and Boston. But we’ll see a broadening of entrepreneurship in the Third Wave. More capital will flow to more entrepreneurs in more places.
We’re already seeing this happen, and it will accelerate in the coming decade. I’ve devoted a chapter in my book to explain why this is happening, and why Americas innovation economy will be more widely dispersed in the Third Wave. This will be great for these “Rise of the Rest” communities, as it will create jobs and drive growth. It will also be great for the country overall.
Q. Zippy’s or In-N-Out?
A. Like you, I grew up in Hawaii, so of course, I came to love Zippy’s plate lunches. And when I head back to Hawaii to visit, Zippy’s remains a regular stop. And I’ve come to love In-N-Out burgers, so when I’m traveling out West, they too are part of my repertoire.
But to be honest, my “go to” choice these days is Sweetgreen, a fast casual concept my firm Revolution invested in, that I sit on the board of.
Guy | Steve,
The book will be a great success and provide many insights for entrepreneurs. Enjoyed reading the post here and was in lock step until my head started to explode. Right around the part that Steve dropped in his view of the world.
Back in the day when the two of you guys were starving entrepreneurs, eating light bulbs for breakfast and creating the future. I wonder what you would post to a tech giant of the day who would be preaching that only way you are going to be successful is if you ‘appreciate’ policy makers or regulators who think its governments role to regulate the means of your production and services.
Whoa! What about, ‘we put a man on the moon, nothings impossible’… Or hey “if we can draw it, we can do it” thats my credo. The future belongs to those who see the possibilities before they become obvious. My best guess is the entrepreneur has a better pulse on ‘the possibilities’ than some senior policy fellow at blah…blah…blah..
From my perspective, it seems you surrendered to the machine your now part of; considering your wealth and access. I see Steve hanging out with the President and involved at very high levels. Evangelizing tech is important and the both of you have completed very meaningful life’s work that democratized information and technology adoption.
For someone on a quest to build a global service provider managing and interacting with all the ‘things’ that make up the Third Wave. The future requires rules to be shattered and some new rules written. We are not going to get there with the heavy hand of regulations weighing down young men and women entrepreneurs. Im not advocating anarchy business practices with no regulations just a climate where entrepreneurs are free to crete and thrive.
Hopefully your just being politically correct, because you need to be in order to play in the sandboxes the both of you find yourselves in. Hopefully its not because political ideologies have taken you down the socialist, marxist path. Thats okay if it has, but there is a different view of the future out there. One that unbridles thought and innovation not places barriers at every turn.
Best regards.
This is a great read. I find it interesting when Steve mentions mentions we’ll see “a broadening of entrepreneurship in the Third Wave.” I am definitely seeing this in my own city, Reno. There have been so many new startups and tech businesses popping up that it’s beginning to change the culture of the city as a whole, which has been a much needed shift for us coming out of the Recession. There’s a certain energy to it, and I’m definitely excited to see the Third Wave arrive.
Farming becomes more technological in developing countries, people are leaving traditional villages and go to the city. People who live in the city tend to open small businesses. Having the world more connected the trend of launching startups should grow, I expect to see more companies from currently developing countries “playing offence”.
This reminds me of another Steve Case interview from the early 90s. He was asked about the various offerings at AOL that seemed to be unnecessary with the advent of widespread internet adoption. Case bragged that AOL’s customers didn’t use the internet, and preferred to remain within “the four walls of AOL”.
This looks to be a great read. I particularly liked the characterization of startups as attackers and incumbents as defenders. That’s not something which I had seen phrased that way before but it does make perfect sense. It also helps to explain why the needed leadership styles tend to change over time as a organization moves (hopefully) from the startup phase to a more established organization.
