Test drive: Mercedes AMG GTS

My friends at Mercedes recently loaned me a Mercedes AMG to test drive, and I’d like to share my favorite pictures and thoughts with you.

I hate to admit this, but I’m not sure I’m man enough for this car. It is a fantastic 503-horsepower engine (built by Sven Seyfried) with two seats strapped to the back–I mean this in only the most positive way!

Think of it as a Zdeno Charo slapshot or a LeBron James dunk. It can hold a hockey bag–which is essential to me, and I was able to achieve 23.5 mpg on a drive from Santa Barbara to Menlo Park (not that mileage is a high priority for people who buy this kind of car).

Bottom line: if you want to drive a sophisticated bad-ass triumph of teutonic engineering, this may be the car for you.

Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic design tool. Formerly, he was an advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google and chief evangelist of Apple. He is also the author of The Art of Social Media, The Art of the Start, APE: Author, Publisher, Entrepreneur, Enchantment, and nine other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

