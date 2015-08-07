Test drive: Mercedes AMG GTS

My friends at Mercedes recently loaned me a Mercedes AMG to test drive, and I’d like to share my favorite pictures and thoughts with you.
I hate to admit this, but I’m not sure I’m man enough for this car. It is a fantastic 503-horsepower engine (built by Sven Seyfried) with two seats strapped to the back–I mean this in only the most positive way!
Think of it as a Zdeno Charo slapshot or a LeBron James dunk. It can hold a hockey bag–which is essential to me, and I was able to achieve 23.5 mpg on a drive from Santa Barbara to Menlo Park (not that mileage is a high priority for people who buy this kind of car).
Bottom line: if you want to drive a sophisticated bad-ass triumph of teutonic engineering, this may be the car for you.
Love the chrome, love the rims and love the 503 horsepower, and 0 to 60 in 3.7 seconds, but I am still not a GT kind of guy. Motorcycles and fast cars are hazardous to my health. 😉
The GL Class SUV – now that would be just about right.
I brought up the Turbo into it because that was the original Porsche mentioned in the article. Also, I assume the Turbo is a bit more leery of a Porsche to drive because of the extra power.
That said, I’m having a hard time finding 0-62 MPH times for the Turbo. Turbo S appears to get there in 3.1 which is 0.7 faster than the AMG GT S.
