Test drive: Sony A7R II

Sony brought approximately twenty journalists and reviewers to Portland to try the a7R II and RX-10. I only used the a7R II, mostly with the Sony FE 2.8 35 mm lens (real men use prime lenses).

These are samples of my pictures. I’m not a “real” photographer so if you see anything that’s sub-optimal, it’s probably me, not the lens or camera.

Some of the key features:

  • 42 megapixels
  • Five-axis stabilization
  • Maximum ISO of 102,400
  • 4K video recording

Here are some articles from other members of the trip:

Bottom line: much smaller and lighter than the usual DSLR, leading-edge technology, cool but not in-your-face-I-have-more-money-than-brains looks. I’d buy one.

By | 2016-10-24T14:08:42+00:00 August 6th, 2015|Categories: Cool Stuff, Photography|13 Comments

About the Author:

Guy Kawasaki is the chief evangelist of Canva, an online graphic design tool. Formerly, he was an advisor to the Motorola business unit of Google and chief evangelist of Apple. He is also the author of The Art of Social Media, The Art of the Start, APE: Author, Publisher, Entrepreneur, Enchantment, and nine other books. Kawasaki has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA as well as an honorary doctorate from Babson College.

Related Posts

13 Comments

  1. Benny August 7, 2015 at 9:25 am - Reply

    These are fresh, really looking sharp with that prime lens. Any closer pics of the camera?

  2. Knives August 26, 2015 at 4:54 am - Reply

    Amazing shoots, thanks for sharing its an awesome product.

  3. Patricia Taylor September 10, 2015 at 8:12 am - Reply

    Wow, that is some high def! Nice photo’s.

  4. James Jean-Pierre September 15, 2015 at 5:49 pm - Reply

    Wow, they look amazing.

  5. Online Toy Shops In Australia October 8, 2015 at 9:38 pm - Reply

    Great photos clicks . Thanks for share awesome camera

  6. simatabjonoob November 4, 2015 at 3:57 am - Reply

    big like

  7. seomakalesi January 21, 2016 at 8:42 am - Reply

    Amazing Pictures

  8. Khaled February 3, 2016 at 12:12 pm - Reply

    Wonderful pictures! 42 megapixels and more importantlyit is Full-Frame!

  9. arisgzm03Haci Mehmet March 4, 2016 at 10:55 am - Reply

    very nice

  10. zain March 29, 2016 at 2:10 pm - Reply

    amazing picture. sony has always been the best of all other companies.

  11. colosphera April 1, 2016 at 3:28 am - Reply

    we prefer a7sii.. great shots!

  12. Linda Brodsky August 9, 2016 at 12:07 am - Reply

    Great! How much does it cost?

  13. دانلود مترجم October 26, 2016 at 2:19 pm - Reply

    stuning! Thanks for sharing all these beauty.

Leave A Comment