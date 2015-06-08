The Official Guy Kawasaki Father’s Day Gift List

A good Father’s Day gift embodies two qualities: insight into the male psyche and the appearance of a careful decision. Cost is hardly a factor at all. Because you only have six days left to shop, here’s a list of ten items for most modern dads.

Anker USB charger. Wall or desktop $25.99. A dad’s credo is ABC: always be charging. These multi-port wall chargers enable dad to take care of his phone, tablet, and camera. You might want to buy him two for family vacations when all the other members of the family need a way to charge their devices too.

Lumsing High Capacity 10,400 mAh battery. $19.99. Even if you bought your dad an Anker charger, he may need some juice during the day, and this is the mother of all batteries. Right now it’s $20. I bought another one when getting its Amazon link. Dad should just charge it and put it in the bottom of his bag or in his car’s glove compartment.

Newer Digital Grey Card Set.  $8.30. Is there anything worse than a digital photo with poor color balance? If dad would simply take a picture of this card to make white-balance editing, all his photos would be better. He might never go through this trouble, but at least he’ll know that his color balance could be better.

Gordy camera strap.  $18. Unloved dads have cameras with straps that came from the camera manufacturer. Loved dads have a strap like the the ones made by Gordy. There’s nothing like a little leather to offset all the digitalness of today’s cameras.

Seagate 2 terabyte USB 3.0 portable external drive.  $88. At some point every dad loses his laptop or experiences a catastrophic data loss. If you give him this drive and convince him to back up his laptop, I guarantee that you’ll get the bulk of his estate.

Epic Pickles.  $8. I found out about these pickles when I did an unboxing video for FedEx . Holy kaw, they are great. He’ll be astounded about how much a pickle can change one’s outlook on life.

Spyderco dog-tag knife.   $73.60. This knife is so cool that dad might enjoy recycling the cardboard boxes all the other gifts come in. Come on, I mean a knife that looks like dog tags? Caution, though, I don’t know if this will get past TSA.

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion.  $8.99 Kindle, $10/.16 paperback. Everyone who has to influence anyone should read this book. (You might want to read it before you give it to dad.) Few books have influenced (no pun intended) me as much as this one.

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success.  $8.99 Kindle, $14.69 hardcover, $9.54 paperback. This is fantastic book about the “growth” mindset that can help dad achieve even greater success and even more successful kids. This isn’t the pop psychology of some “guru.” The author is a professor at Stanford.

The Martian.  $5.99 Kindle, $15.48 hardcover, $9.00 paperback. This is the best thriller/science-fiction book that I’ve read, and I read a lot. If nothing else, it will convince dad not to sign up for a trip to Mars.

I already own everything on this list except the Spyderco knife, and that’s on order, so these items don’t lack first-hand experience. Most of the items are under $20, so there’s not a lot of downside with giving dad any of them. You might want to buy some of them for yourself too.

In any case, give your father a hug from me on his special day.

14 Comments

  1. Fredrick Mutooni June 8, 2015 at 10:34 am - Reply

    Good gifts listed. I hope my kids will read this. Unfortunately Google + is for grown ups and kids don’t usually read it’s content.

  2. Joel Libava ♛ (@FranchiseKing) June 8, 2015 at 2:26 pm - Reply

    Thanks, Guy! Cool ideas….

    Long time no talk. How’s it going?

    The Franchise King®

  3. Aurélien Malecki June 9, 2015 at 7:11 pm - Reply

    Pleasure to read your guy, it reminds me of the important event in our calendar to note other entertainment blogs like here 🙂 🙂

  4. MAELYNN June 12, 2015 at 5:06 pm - Reply

    Great suggestions, what I like most is the last item. I wish I could give my dad a hug. “In any case, give your father a hug from me on his special day.” 🙂

  5. felipealexander536 June 12, 2015 at 9:59 pm - Reply

    wonderful gift which will be in the mind of the father and children forever. Even i could not imaging whether, i will give such gifts to my father. Though, i have been working as a research paper writer in one of the leading research paper writing service website i have not yet given a single pen as a gift to my father. But, on seeing this really i feel ashamed on myself and i have decided to present a gift to my father which is up to my level.

  6. Isaac June 16, 2015 at 11:53 pm - Reply

    Such a great way of appreciation. Its always important to be thankful

  7. Amit Shahani June 29, 2015 at 12:54 pm - Reply

    Excellent recommendations, what I prefer most could be the past object. My spouse and i desire I possibly could offer my dad a embrace. “In almost any scenario, offer your current pops a embrace coming from everyone on the wedding.

  8. Dr Steven Lin July 19, 2015 at 11:06 pm - Reply

    Cool list!!!
    Father is the most important person of our life

  9. rundeboy4one July 29, 2015 at 5:40 pm - Reply

    Just stumbled on this, i’ll put it to action by the next Father’s day

  10. Sumit July 30, 2015 at 11:22 am - Reply

    My Father World The Best Father .
    But I Miss My Father.

  11. aaidanmarya August 10, 2015 at 6:00 am - Reply

    Really amazing fathers day gifts.

  12. John Scott August 25, 2015 at 5:02 am - Reply

    I second the recommendation of ‘Influence’ – great book! I think books make great gifts all around. Books enrich the recipient and also remind them of you, and the impact can last a lifetime.

  13. hook January 14, 2016 at 8:38 am - Reply

    great book! I think books make great gifts all around.

  14. ThinkDigitalAtt February 7, 2016 at 2:57 pm - Reply

    That’s a great list! Mindset: Psychology to Success!

