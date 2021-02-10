Angela Duckworth is a professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also the Founder and CEO of Character Lab.

Duckworth has BA in neurobiology from Harvard, a master’s in neuroscience from the University of Oxford in neuroscience, and a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

She has written a book called Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance. It was a New York Times bestseller for twenty-one weeks. Oh yeah, she also won a MacArthur Award in 2013 for her work on the role of grit and self-control in educational achievement.

In this episode, you’ll hear one of the most insightful pieces of advice ever on this podcast: when to quit something. And if that’s not enough, two powerful ways to change your behavior.

Listen to Angela Duckworth on Remarkable People:

