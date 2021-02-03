This episode’s remarkable guests are the dynamic duo of Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas.

They both teach at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. The subjects that they cover in this bastion of boring business are happiness, meaning, and humor.

Jennifer has a BA degree in psychology from UC Berkley and a Ph.D. in marketing from Stanford. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award from the Society for Consumer Psychology and the Stanford Distinguished Teaching Award.

She is the co-author of The Dragonfly Effect: Quick, Effective, and Powerful Ways to Use Social Media to Drive Social Change and the co-author of Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life.

Naomi has a BA in economics and psychology from Claremont McKenna College and an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. At Deloitte, she facilitates workshops and offsites for leadership teams of Fortune 100 companies. She has also worked for IDEO, and Naomi is the co-author, with Jennifer, of Humor, Seriously.

This is from the description of the course that Jennifer and Naomi teach together:

Our goal is to pin you down and not let you leave Stanford without a healthy dose of humanity, humility, and intellectual perspective that only humor can bring. This class is about the power (and importance) of humor to make and scale positive change in the world, and also “surprise!” to achieve business objectives, build more effective and innovative organizations, cultivate stronger bonds, and capture more lasting memories.

When is the last time you read a course description like that?

Listen to Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas on Remarkable People:



