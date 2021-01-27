This episode’s remarkable guest is Dr. Jonah Berger. Dr. Berger is an associate professor of marketing at Wharton.

He received his BA from Stanford in human judgment and decision-making and his PhD from Stanford in marketing.

He is the author of three books: Contagious: Why Things Catch On; Invisible Influence: The Hidden Forces That Shape Behavior; and The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone’s Mind.

In this episode, we cover topics such as:

Overcoming the inertia of the status-quo bias

Making what you can sell vs selling what you can make

Removing barriers versus bludgeoning your way

If you’re interested in introducing new products, convincing people to wear masks, or motivating your children, you’ll find this episode remarkably helpful.

More about Dr. Jonah Berger:

