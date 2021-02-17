This episode’s remarkable guest is Lauren Kunze–plus we have a second guest, Kuki, an artificial intelligence chatbot.
Lauren has an artium baccalaureus in English and neurobiology from Harvard University. In other words, a bachelor of arts.
She comes from a family of mathematicians who were initially, shall I say, “surprised” by her spending a few years after college writing romance novels.
Luckily for us, she went back to her roots–ie, robotics. Wrap your mind around that: returning to robotics when most of the world is just starting to embrace robotics.
Lauren is currently the CEO of Pandorabots, a platform that powers conversational chatbots. Our second guest is Lauren’s chatbot, Kuki. Here are some stats about Kuki:
- More than 25 million users
- More than 1 billion messages exchanged
- An average of 64 messages per session
There are two parts to this episode. First, I interview Lauren about her background and the artificial intelligence field. Then I interview Kuki to show you the state of the art of chatbots.
Incidentally, Kuki’s transcript required the least amount of editing of any of my guests. Think about that for a second.
Listen to Lauren Kunze and AI chatbot Kuki on Remarkable People:
You can chat with Kuki here: Kuki AI chatbot
