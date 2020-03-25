Hello and thanks for checking out my Remarkable People podcast. This episode’s guest is Chris Bertish, a South African surfer, paddleboarder, and sailor.

Among his many accomplishments, he won the 2010 Mavericks Big Wave Invitational surfing contest. He almost died paddling out that day, but he didn’t that minor detail stop him.

In 2017 he completed a solo 4,700 mile, 93-day journey from Morocco to Antigua on a paddleboard. This set a Guinness World Record for the first solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean on a standup paddleboard.

Map of Chris’s journey across the Atlantic Ocean:

Millions of people are experiencing isolation because of the coronavirus. In this podcast, you’ll learn what it takes to survive 93 days of isolation on a standup paddleboard in the Atlantic Ocean.

By the way, do you know why it’s unwise to catch and eat fish as you’re paddling across the Atlantic? Keep listening to learn why this is true.

A few explanatory notes:

Bertish refers to “Jeff” several times in the interview. This would be Jeff Clark, the person who discovered Mavericks and surfed it alone for years.

A school of dorado fish escorted Bertish. Dorado is another name for mahi-mahi. They are typically 15 to 30 pounds and three feet in length.

A leash is a long cord that surfers wrap around their ankle or calf at one end and connected to their surfboard or paddleboard on the other end.

Buckle your seat belts because you’re about to learn what it takes to win Mavericks and paddle across the Atlantic Ocean.

In this episode of Remarkable People, you’ll be inspired and awed by Chris Bertish.

