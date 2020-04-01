This episode’s guest is Gary Vaynerchuk–or more widely known as “Gary Vee.”

He is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, speaker, author, and investor. He started in his father’s liquor-store business, but his goal is worldwide domination–and buying the New York Jets.

His current focus is Vaynermedia, a digital ad agency with large brands such as Pepsi and General Electric as clients.

There’s an interesting factoid you’ll learn in this episode. Guess who’s Facebook stock he bought?

If you’re interested in social media, entrepreneurship, communication, and kicking butt, this is the episode of Remarkable People for you.

I know you’ll be fired up by Gary Vee. Give it a listen and don’t forget to subscribe.