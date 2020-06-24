I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. This episode’s guest is David Ige. He is the governor of the state of Hawaii.
Hawaii has the least number of coronavirus infections, adjusted for population, of any state in the union. It also has the least deaths, adjusted for population.
I interviewed Governor Ige to understand how Hawaii achieved these remarkable results. It is true that Hawaii is surrounded by water, so controlling infection by outsiders is easier.
But there’s no doubt in my mind that if some of the other governors were the governor of Hawaii, the results would not be the same.
Governor Ige was born and raised In the Pearl City area of Honolulu. He attended the University of Hawaii where he got a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for GTE Hawaiian Tel after college.
He started his political career in 1985 when Governor George Ariyoshi appointed him to fill a vacant seat in the Hawaii House of Representatives. He and his wife have three children.
The lesson of Governor Ige is that listening to scientists and doctors, taking decisive action, and putting people’s lives above partisan politics is how to control a pandemic.
This attitude is sorely missing in much of the United States. As an exercise, compare and contrast what your political leadership has done.
