I’m Guy Kawasaki. And this is the Remarkable People podcast.

This episode’s guest is Justine Ezarik, or as you might know her: iJustine. iJustine is a YouTube personality, actress, social media influencer, and all-around nice person.

Have you ever looked at some person and asked, Why does she have so many followers?

Why does she get all the free equipment? Why does she get all the attention? And you get jealous and maybe even hostile, but not iJustine.

I am so happy for her success. She’s been in four films, seven TV shows, and twenty-one web series. Her YouTube channel is thriving.

One of the funniest things she ever did was after the iPhone was introduced in June 2007 in August, she showed a video where she had a 300 page iPhone bill.

She really got the attention of many people when she started one of the Internet’s first and most popular-“livecasts,” inviting people around the world to watch her every move, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Within ten days of release, her “300-page iPhone bill” had garnered more than 3 million views and international media attention. These days, iJustine is a one-woman new media phenomenon: The popular techie, gamer, vlogger, and digital influencer has an army of nearly 3.5 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels, with total views over one billion.

There’s a lot to learn from iJustine’s story of the ascension to the top of social, her technology, and her video techniques. And her sense of moral obligation.

