This week’s remarkable person is Dr. Jerome Kim. He is the director general of the International Vaccine Institute.

The International Vaccine Institute was established in 1997 as an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Its mission is to: Discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global public health.

Dr. Kim has a BA from the University of Hawaii and an MD from the Yale University School of Medicine in 1984. He completed his training in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Duke University Medical Center.

He was the principal deputy and chief at the Laboratory of Molecular Virology and Pathogenesis at the Military HIV Research Program. He also served as project manager for the HIV Vaccines and Advanced Concepts Evaluation Project Management Offices. He led the Army’s Phase III HIV vaccine trial (RV144), the first demonstration that an HIV vaccine could protect against infection. He has authored over 200 publications.

He was named one of “The 50 Most Influential People in Vaccines” in 2014 by the vaccine industry organization Vaccine Nation.

Another of his claims to fame is that we went to the same high school in Hawaii, Iolani. We even had many of the same teachers.

And now, bringing you the straight scoop on vaccines, here is Dr. Jerome Kim.