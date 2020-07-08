Welcome to the Remarkable People podcast. This episode’s guest is Jamia Wilson.

Jamia wears many hats–and all of them well. She is a feminist, activist, writer, and speaker. She is also the director of the Feminist Press at the City University of New York.

But first things first. If by any chance, you know Colin Powell, please ask him to listen to this episode. He will get a kick out of it.

Ben Carson, however, won’t like this episode so don’t tell him.

Jamia is, in short, a leading voice for feminist and women’s rights. Her writing has appeared in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and she has spoken at SXSW, TEDx, and TED. She was named by Refinery29 as one of the 17 Faces of the Future of Feminism.

The titles of her books are revealing: Big Ideas for Young Thinkers, Young Gifted and Black, The ABCs of AOC, Step Into Your Power, and Road Map for Revolutionaries.

She’s even appeared with Gloria Steinem and Jane Fonda–maybe Jamia will like this episode so much she’ll help me get them as guests!

Click below to listen to Jamia Wilson, who brought a ray of sunshine into my life, with this interview.