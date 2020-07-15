This week’s remarkable guest is Nancy Gianni, Founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi’s Playhouse, author of GenerationG, and CNN Hero.

After her daughter GiGi was born with Down Syndrome, Nancy started GiGi’s Playhouse to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of understanding and acceptance.

Backing up, let me provide some basic information about Down Syndrome. Typically people are born with 46 chromosomes. Babies with Down Syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21. This affects a baby’s physical and mental development.

In the United States, approximately 6,000 babies are born with Down Syndrome each year–or 1 out of every 700 babies or so.

Gigi’s Playhouse has sixty locations that provide educational, therapeutic, and career training for people with Down Syndrome and their families–all for free!

I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. And now here is the remarkable force of nature named Nancy Gianni.