Deepa Purushothaman is a warrior, author, speaker, and co-founder of nFormation.

nFormation is a community created by women of color for women of color. It’s purpose is to reimagine traditional power structures to not just help more WOC get their seat at the table but to change the way the table is formed.

Prior to this, Deepa spent more than twenty years at Deloitte, and was the first Indian American woman, and one of the youngest people ever to make partner, in the company’s history.

She is also a Women and Public Policy Program Leader in Practice at the Harvard Kennedy School and an Aspen fellow. Deepa has degrees from Wellesley College, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the London School of Economics.

Her new book, The First, The Few, The Only: How Women of Color Redefine Power in Corporate America, should be read by every leader who wants to remain relevant.

Enjoy this interview with Deepa Purushothaman!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Deepa Purushothaman: