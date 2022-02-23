This episode’s guest is one of my heroes, Ken Blanchard.

He’s the author of the one and only, One Minute Manager. This book is available in over forty-five languages and has sold twenty-three million copies.

Ken is also the co-founder and Chief Spiritual Officer of The Ken Blanchard Companies, a leading international training and consulting firm.

His newest book is called Simple Truths of Leadership: Fifty-Two Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust. In it, he explains the concept of a servant leader, which you might consider an oxymoron, but it is Ken’s guiding principle of leadership.

Ken received his bachelor’s and Ph.D. from Cornell University, and a master’s degree from Colgate University.

He spends time as a visiting lecturer at Cornell, where he is also on the Board of Trustees.

In 2005, Ken was inducted into Amazon’s Hall of Fame, as one of the top twenty-five bestselling authors of all time.

As an added bonus and something that I did not anticipate would happen, Ken tells a couple of great inside stories about Peter Drucker and Norman Vincent Peale, two more legends in management theory and writing.

If you are interested in becoming a better leader, this is the episode for you.

Enjoy this interview with Ken Blanchard!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Ken Blanchard: