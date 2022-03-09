Michael Hyatt has built multiple companies over the years, including a $250M book publisher as well as a leadership development consultancy called Full Focus.

This organization has grown over 60% year over year for the past 4 years. It has been featured in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America, and Inc.’s Best Work Places list.

He is also the author of several New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling books including Living Forward, Your Best Year Ever, Free to Focus, The Vision Driven Leader, and Win at Work and Succeed at Life.

He has been married for over 40 years to his wife Gail, has five daughters, and has nine grandchildren. In this interview he answers three questions many have been pondering:

How do you achieve focus?

What do you need to succeed in 2022?

How can a company change resignation to renovation?

And a special bonus question:

Can a father be happier than his least happy daughter?

If you’re a leader, want to be a leader, or a father with a daughter, this episode is for you.

Enjoy this interview with Michael Hyatt!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Michael Hyatt: