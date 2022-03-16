Today’s guest is actor, writer, comedian, podcaster, Youtuber, social media influencer, son, husband, and father Josh Peck.

Josh has held lead roles in iconic television shows, including Drake & Josh on Nickelodeon, the Disney+ series Turner & Hooch, and How I Met Your Father on Hulu.

He has over 12 million followers on Instagram, 7.5 million followers on TikTok, and 2.6 million followers on Twitter.

Josh is the author of the new book, Happy People are Annoying. In it, he shows humor and deep vulnerability to tell his personal story, which was not all sunshine and rainbows, but that’s part of what makes him remarkable.

Enjoy this interview with Josh Peck!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Josh Peck: