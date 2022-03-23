Jane McGonigal is the Director of Games Research & Development at the Institute for the Future. She is a designer of alternate reality games that challenge players to tackle real-world problems such as hunger, climate change, and poverty.

Jane’s best-known work includes EVOKE, Superstruct, World Without Oil, Cruel 2 B Kind, Find the Future, and The Lost Ring. These games have been featured in The New York Times, Wired, and The Economist, and on MTV, CNN, and NPR.

Jane currently teaches the course “How to Think Like a Futurist” at Stanford University. Her TED talks named “How games can make a better world” and “The game that can give you 10 extra years of life” has more than 15 million views.

Jane is the New York Times bestselling author of Reality is Broken, SuperBetter, and her newest book IMAGINABLE: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things That Seem Impossible Today.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why gaming is good for the world–kids take note!

How people draw a C in front of their forehead can tell you a lot about them

How to probe the details of empathy

Enjoy this interview with Jane McGonigal!

Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Jane McGonigal: