This episode’s guest is John Lee Dumas. This is a special episode because we are both recording and publishing the interview on our own channels.

John Lee Dumas is an evangelist for Puerto Rico and the host of Entrepreneurs on Fire, an award-winning podcast that has over 2000 episodes, over 1 million listens a month and reigns in seven figures of annual revenue.

John has interviewed over 3,000 incredible entrepreneurs, including Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk, Barbara Corcoran, and Tim Ferriss. I am proud to say I have had some of these remarkable people on my podcast as well. John and I are both part of the Hubspot Podcast Network.

John received his bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Providence College. He is the author of The Common Path to Uncommon Success, as well as the Freedom, Mastery, and Podcast journals.

His explanation of what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur, the power of niche marketing, and what kind of mentor is optimal are not to be missed.

Enjoy this interview with John Lee Dumas!



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with JLD: