Dr. Sheila Nazarian is a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California currently transforming lives on Netflix’s Skin Decision. She was born in America and then returned to Iran with her family. When the Iranian Revolution occurred, she was smuggled out in a vegetable truck through Pakistan.

She attended Columbia University in New York and graduated with a BA in economics with a premed concentration. Then she studied medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University.

Her plastic surgery residency was at the University of Southern California. She also earned a Masters in Medical Management (MMM) at USC’s Marshall School of Business.

She operates a medical practice called Nazarian Plastic Surgery, and she markets a line of organic skincare products. In short, she is both a doctor and entrepreneur. In this episode, we cover topics such as:

The relationship of confidence, self-esteem, and beauty

How to pick a plastic surgeon

Who should and should not get plastic surgery

