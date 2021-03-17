If you are a parent, you may have given your kids a toy from her company. This week’s remarkable person is Melissa Bernstein, she is the Melissa in Melissa and Doug.

So you’d naturally think that this is the story of how she started a remarkably successful toy company, and you’d be wrong. If you want that story, listen to the excellent interview Guy Raz conducted with both Melissa and Doug in his podcast called How I Built This.

By contrast, the interview is about how Melissa found herself after fifty years of trials, tribulations, and silencing of the self. This episode is all about self discovery and coming to grips with your talents and tribulations.

If you think Melissa is a good entrepreneur, wait until you hear her poetry. This is one of my favorites:

Keep it coming

Bring it on

Attack me with your wrath

For I no longer

Feel the blows

As I have found my path

One more thing: you need to know the definition of the word “sophomoric.” It means something that’s juvenile. You’ll hear why the definition is important in a second.

Listen to Melissa Bernstein on Remarkable People:

Find Melissa’s book here: Life Lines: An Inspirational Journey from Profound Darkness to Radiant Light

Melissa: @melissabernsteinofficial on Instagram and Melissa.bernstein.311 on Facebook

LifeLines: @seeklifelines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter; LifeLines YouTube channel

