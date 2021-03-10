Suzy Batiz is the founder of Poo~Pourri. Perhaps you’ve heard of it — it’s the spray before you go toilet spray. Her company is famous for its innovative and hilarious viral videos like “Girls Don’t Poop.” It is, literally, a crappy business. That said, it has 44,000 ratings on Amazon that average 4.5 stars.

This business enabled Suzy to join the ranks of Forbes’s 2019 list of America’s richest self-made women. Estimates are that her net worth is $240 million.

“I’m so proud to look at my life and know that I was, against all odds, able to break a pattern of generational poverty. I also know that I don’t have anything special. Every single human is capable of creating the life they imagine (and beyond!) if they can harness the tools that already exist within them.” Suzy Batiz

However, this episode is not all unicorns and pixie dust because Suzy has faced many challenges in her life.

This episode is more about spiritual evolution than business success.

I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. And now is the remarkably resilient Suzy Batiz.

Listen to Suzy Batiz on Remarkable People:

