Luvvie Ajayi Jones is an author, speaker, podcaster, and Nigerian wild woman. She moved from Nigeria to America at the age of nine. She graduated from the University of Illinois, where she started as a pre-med but gave that up when she got a D in Chemistry.

Her first book was a New York Times bestseller: I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual. She is just about to release her second book: Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual.

Here are two standout quotes from the book:

“If thinking highly of myself and being self-affirming is a fault, I want to be the walls of the Grand Canyon.”

“Black trauma is never given space to heal because we have to make sure the white people who hurt us don’t feel too bad about it. Even as victims, we’re told to care about the feelings of those who harm us.”

Her TED talk, “Getting Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable,” has been watched over 2.4 million times.

In Professional Troublemaker, she also quotes the best insult that I’ve ever heard:

“If I want to kill myself, I would climb to your level of stupidity and jump to your IQ.”

Apparently, Nigerians are very good at insults, and that is something to admire.

Luvvie and I at the Blogher conference in 2014. Note her “I want to publish my book” message which became a New York Times best-seller.

