This episode’s remarkable person is Esther Wojcicki, educator, author, and mom.

She currently teaches journalism and English at Palo Alto High School. In fact, she was the northern California teacher of the year in 1990 and California teacher of the year in 2002.

The name of her book is How to Raise Successful People. She is well-qualified to write this book because she has three successful daughters.

Susan is the CEO of YouTube.

Janet is an anthropologist and assistant prof of pediatrics.

Anne is the co-founder of 23andMe.

In this episode we discuss her approach to education and raising children including her formula for success called TRICK which stands for:

Trust

Respect

Independence

Collaboration

Kindness

Among her students have been Steve Jobs’ daughter, actor James Franco, and Jeremy Lin, the former NBA basketball player.

I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. And with no further adieu, here is Esther Wojcicki.