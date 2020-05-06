This episode’s guest is Roy Yamaguchi, the founder of Roy’s Restaurants, Tavern by Roy Yamaguchi, and Eating House 1849.
Roy was born and raised in Japan but now lives in Hawaii. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and worked for famous restaurants such as L’Escoffier, L’Ermitage, and Michael’s.
He is also a television personality who starred in six seasons of Hawaii Cooks with Roy Yamaguchi on PBS. He has won many awards including the James Beard “Best Pacific Northwest Chef” Award in 1993.
I have had some of the best meals of my life because of Roy. For example, I once had a tomahawk steak at his restaurant that changed my life.
He and I get a little deep discussing local-boy eating in Hawaii. I don’t want you to miss anything on your next trip to Hawaii, so in addition to eating at Roy’s, be sure you check out Koko Head Cafe, Koa Pancake House, and Zippy’s.
And now here’s Roy Yamaguchi.
I hope that Roy and I didn’t local-boy out too much for you. When two people from Hawaii start talking about local food, it’s hard to stop. I hope you noticed that Roy, unlike Andrew Zimmern, likes spam.
The next time you’re in Hawaii–if we ever fly again, you have to grab a meal at one of Roy’s restaurants. Here’s what you should order:
Big Eye Tuna Poke
Szechuan Spiced Pork Ribs
Blackened Island Ahi
Roy’s Melting Hot Chocolate Soufflé
The most important lesson that I learned is that you should clean as you cook. That’s my new goal.
This week’s question is:
What food reminds you of growing up and home? #remarkablepeople Click To Tweet
Use the #remarkablepeople hashtag to join the conversation!
Where to subscribe: Apple Podcast | Google Podcasts
Learn from Remarkable People Guest, Roy Yamaguchi
Izakaya Nonbei https://www.izakayanonbei.com/
Koa Pancake House http://www.koapancakehouse.com/
Zippy’s https://www.zippys.com/
Like Like Drive Inn https://likelikedriveinn.com/
Culinary Institute of America https://www.ciachef.edu/
Follow Remarkable People Host, Guy Kawasaki
I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. Mahalo to Jeff Sieh and Peg Fitzpatrick who are the melting hot chocolate soufflés of podcasting.
Leave a Reply