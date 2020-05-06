This episode’s guest is Roy Yamaguchi, the founder of Roy’s Restaurants, Tavern by Roy Yamaguchi, and Eating House 1849.

Roy was born and raised in Japan but now lives in Hawaii. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and worked for famous restaurants such as L’Escoffier, L’Ermitage, and Michael’s.

He is also a television personality who starred in six seasons of Hawaii Cooks with Roy Yamaguchi on PBS. He has won many awards including the James Beard “Best Pacific Northwest Chef” Award in 1993.

I have had some of the best meals of my life because of Roy. For example, I once had a tomahawk steak at his restaurant that changed my life.

He and I get a little deep discussing local-boy eating in Hawaii. I don’t want you to miss anything on your next trip to Hawaii, so in addition to eating at Roy’s, be sure you check out Koko Head Cafe, Koa Pancake House, and Zippy’s.

And now here’s Roy Yamaguchi.