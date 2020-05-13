Learn from UCSC Coronavirus Team on Remarkable People

My guests this week on Remarkable People are the esteemed UCSC Coronavirus Team. The UCSC Genomics Institute has been working around the clock to combat the coronavirus. I recently led a discussion into the pioneering research and results.
On May 6, 2020, I moderated a panel of three professors from UC Santa Cruz, for an organization called Santa Cruz Works. This organization’s mission is to make Santa Cruz a great place to start, sustain, and grow businesses. The topic of this panel was the research that the UC Santa Cruz community is doing regarding COVD-19. This special episode is an audio recording of the panel. I am publishing it because it answers many lay questions about COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
Three UCSC scientists were on this panel. Jeremy Sanford is a professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology. He focuses on understanding the role of RNA binding proteins in regulating gene expression. He has recently launched a COVID-19 testing lab with a 24-hour turnaround.
Rebecca Dubois is an assistant professor in biomolecular engineering. She studies the molecular mechanisms of human virus surface proteins and uses her discoveries to design novel vaccines and antiviral therapeutics.
David Haussler is a distinguished professor in biomolecular engineering. He is a scientific director at the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute. He is well known for his work, leading the team that assembled the first human genome sequence in the race to complete the human genome project.
Learn about how UCSC is accelerating research on the SARS-CoV-2 virus for diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments.
I hope this podcast will enlighten you and give you hope that we have the UCSC Coronavirus Team and other bright scientists around the world working to solve the challenges of COVID-19.
Thank you to these Remarkable People Guests on the UCSC Coronavirus Team:
