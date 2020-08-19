In this episode of Remarkable People, my guest is the remarkable Kathryn Finney. She is an entrepreneur investor, speaker, mentor, author, and pioneer. Kathryn has achieved many firsts. She started one of the first fashion blogs called the Budget Fashionista; MSN called it one of the hundred most useful sites on the web.
She was the first credentialed blogger at New York Fashion Week. She was the first blogger to receive a major book deal. She was the first blogger to appear on the Today Show. She started the first venture capital fund focused on Black and Latin X women founders. The Obama administration appointed her to the National Advisory council on innovation and entrepreneurship, and she was a White House Champion of Change.
Kathryn has received numerous honors and awards, such as the Grace Hopper Social Impact ABIE Award, which recognizes those who have made a positive impact on women, technology, and society. Working Mother’s 50 Most Powerful Mothers, Marie Claire’s 10 Women to Watch, Entrepreneur Magazine‘s Women to Watch, and the Ebony 100 Black Entrepreneurs 40 under 40 lists.
I loved this interview and Kathryn’s message so much that I am sharing my mic with her for the day. Today, Kathryn will be taking over my Linkedin and Twitter accounts to post whatever she wants.
In this episode of Remarkable People with Kathryn Finney we talked about:
- Starting the very first fashion blog [before WordPress!]
- Creating her blog book tour to her publisher’s horror
- How in 2016 that only 11 Black women had raised over a million through venture capital
- Growing up in Minnesota and a reflection on their current issues
Question of the week!
This week’s question is:
Question: If you could take over anyone's social media for the day, who would it be? What would you share? Click To Tweet
Use the #remarkablepeople hashtag to join the conversation!
Leave a Reply