In this episode of Remarkable People, my guest is the remarkable Kathryn Finney. She is an entrepreneur investor, speaker, mentor, author, and pioneer. Kathryn has achieved many firsts. She started one of the first fashion blogs called the Budget Fashionista; MSN called it one of the hundred most useful sites on the web.

She was the first credentialed blogger at New York Fashion Week. She was the first blogger to receive a major book deal. She was the first blogger to appear on the Today Show. She started the first venture capital fund focused on Black and Latin X women founders. The Obama administration appointed her to the National Advisory council on innovation and entrepreneurship, and she was a White House Champion of Change.

Kathryn has received numerous honors and awards, such as the Grace Hopper Social Impact ABIE Award, which recognizes those who have made a positive impact on women, technology, and society. Working Mother’s 50 Most Powerful Mothers, Marie Claire’s 10 Women to Watch, Entrepreneur Magazine‘s Women to Watch, and the Ebony 100 Black Entrepreneurs 40 under 40 lists.

I loved this interview and Kathryn’s message so much that I am sharing my mic with her for the day. Today, Kathryn will be taking over my Linkedin and Twitter accounts to post whatever she wants.