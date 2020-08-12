Have you ever wondered how you could pull off a remarkable production introduction?
Usually, the Remarkable People podcast features interviews with remarkable people, such as Jane Goodall, Steve Wozniak, Arianna Huffington, Margaret Atwood, Martha Stewart, Sir Ken Robinson, Chef Roy Yamaguchi, Kristi Yamaguchi, Stephen Wolfram, Gary Vaynerchuk, or iJustine. But every once in a while, I like to change things up and provide a mini keynote about it. The goal for these mini keynotes is to help you become more remarkable as easily and quickly. This episode’s topic is how to launch like a boss.
For some people, life is a bitch. For me, it’s a launch. This episode provides a roadmap to how to launch a product in a way that helps it escape gravity, “cross the chasm,” and “dent the universe.”
I’ve been involved with many, maybe too many product introductions. Of course, the mother of all product introductions was Macintosh January 24th, 1984.
Since then I’ve introduced software, hardware, books, and this podcast. I’d like to pass on some tactical and practical tips for you right now.
How to product launch like a boss
In this episode of Remarkable People with Guy Kawasaki:
- How to create a remarkable product launch
- How marketing has been turned upside down
- Why a person’s title doesn’t matter
- Why you need to stop being paranoid
