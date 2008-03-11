“Alltop is deceptively simple. The site gathers up the best suggestions from the most active social web users and compiles links into a simple, clean discovery space. For many, Alltop will replace their RSS readers.” Chris Shipley, the chairman of Guidewire Group and executive producer of DEMO.

Today we are opening Alltop, a news aggregation site that provides “all the top” stories for forty of the most popular topics on the Web. The headlines and first paragraph of the five most recent stories from forty to eighty sources for each topic are displayed. Alltop stories are refreshed approximately every ten minutes.

A good metaphor is that Alltop is an “online magazine rack” that displays the news from the top publications and blogs. Our goal is to satisfy the information needs of the 99% of Internet users who will never use an RSS feed reader or create a custom page. Think of it as “aggregation without the aggravation.” The easiest way to understand the value of Alltop is to try it–a day in the life of Alltop, if you will:

Please do me a favor and check out Alltop. I hope you like and will spread the word about it for me. Alltop, by the way, was designed and coded by the great team at Electric Pulp.