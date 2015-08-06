Sony brought approximately twenty journalists and reviewers to Portland to try the a7R II and RX-10. I only used the a7R II, mostly with the Sony FE 2.8 35 mm lens (real men use prime lenses).
These are samples of my pictures. I’m not a “real” photographer so if you see anything that’s sub-optimal, it’s probably me, not the lens or camera.
Some of the key features:
- 42 megapixels
- Five-axis stabilization
- Maximum ISO of 102,400
- 4K video recording
Bottom line: much smaller and lighter than the usual DSLR, leading-edge technology, cool but not in-your-face-I-have-more-money-than-brains looks. I’d buy one.
These are fresh, really looking sharp with that prime lens. Any closer pics of the camera?
Wonderful pictures! 42 megapixels and more importantlyit is Full-Frame!
we prefer a7sii.. great shots!
Great! How much does it cost?
