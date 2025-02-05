Guy Kawasaki:

What model RØDECaster do you have?

Alison Wood Brooks:

You know what's funny? It's very above my pay grade. I'm in a band, so I asked for advice from my bandmates about what kind of microphone to get. I'm wearing my husband's headphones, he's the drummer in our band. And then I have this RØDECaster and I don't know how to use it at all. All I know how to do is make one funny sound effect, but it's a RØDECaster. I can look at it. It's a RØDECaster Pro II.

Guy Kawasaki:

Oh, I have a RØDECaster too. I'll play this.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, I can't hear anything.

Guy Kawasaki:

So yeah.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love it. I'll see if I could do anything fun with mine. Let's see. I can change my voice to sound like this.

Guy Kawasaki:

Podcasters just want to have fun.

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's my only trick, Guy.

Guy Kawasaki:

So is today launch day?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Today is launch day. You're catching me on such a crazy day. It's so miraculous.

Guy Kawasaki:

I figured that out last night. Today's launch day and I said maybe her PR firm made a mistake and they didn't intend to take up her morning on launch day. I feel so bad. Are you sure you have time to do this?

Alison Wood Brooks:

You're so kind. It's such a welcomed distraction. Otherwise, what am I going to be doing? Just hitting refresh on the sales page? I don't know.

Guy Kawasaki:

But you're not on the Today Show, Joe Rogan or anything.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Well, I went on Mel Robbins yesterday. When my kids were home on a snowy MLK day, I went and visited Mel Robbins and today I get to talk to you.

Guy Kawasaki:

You need to talk to your PR firm to get better people for your launch date than me. Oh my God.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You're too humble.

Guy Kawasaki:

Oh shit, I forgot to introduce you. So listen everybody, I'm Guy Kawasaki. This is the Remarkable People Podcast and we're on the mission to make you remarkable. And today we have the remarkable Alison Wood Brooks and she's a professor at Harvard Business School.

I like to call her the Queen of Conversation because she teaches a course on how to be a great conversationalist and we're honored to have her on her launch day, and as an author, I can tell you launch day is not an ideal day to do a log interview. You got so much other things to do, so her PR firm screwed up and scheduled her on the wrong day. So we're going to make the best of it.

Alison Wood Brooks:

We got to forgive them. They've done a wonderful job. I get to talk to you, Guy, come on.

Guy Kawasaki:

So I know we're supposed to start with small talk. So how's the weather in Boston?

Alison Wood Brooks:

You know what? It is beautiful here. We had a snowstorm and I love snow. It's so gorgeous, and my kids went sledding yesterday. It was very picturesque. Where are you in the world? Are you in Silicon Valley?

Guy Kawasaki:

Yes, I'm in Santa Cruz and we have a gorgeous day today. Madisun and I are going to go surfing later today too.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh, imagine that. My kids were surfing on the snow yesterday and you get to actually go surfing. That sounds nice.

Guy Kawasaki:

I fully understand your hierarchy of small talk, directed talk and deep talk, so we got to engage in some small talk to observe your book, right?

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's right. No problem.

Guy Kawasaki:

I got to pitch you some softballs in this small talk face. What's something that you're really lousy at that you love to do?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love that question. It's one of my favorites. What am I really lousy at, but I love to do? Probably cooking. I don't cook often, but when I do, it's so soothing and it's so cozy and warm and I'm so bad at it, Guy. I'm not a good cook. I have no business being in the kitchen, but I do love creating a meal for my family every once in a while.

Guy Kawasaki:

They have this thing called Home Fresh and it comes in a box and everything's in it. They have very good meals in that box.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Here's the challenge. I've got three kids and they're such picky eaters. The Venn diagram of foods that everybody in my family will eat is impossibly tiny overlapping zone and I don't think Home Fresh finds the zone, but we'll see. I'll look into it.

Guy Kawasaki:

Just go to Costco and get the dollar half hot dog. That's good enough.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Exactly. You found it. That is the overlapping part of the Venn diagram. Hot dogs.

Guy Kawasaki:

I've had four children. I know how that Venn diagram works.

Alison Wood Brooks:

How old are your kids now, Guy?

Guy Kawasaki:

They are no longer kids. They're nineteen, twenty-three, thirty and thirty-two or something like that. I'm a grandfather. I'm a new grandfather too.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Congratulations. How many grandkids do you have?

Guy Kawasaki:

One that I know of.

Alison Wood Brooks:

One that you know of. A baby or toddler?

Guy Kawasaki:

Three months old.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Congratulations. You're a new grandfather.

Guy Kawasaki:

I am a new grandfather.

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's a huge deal.

Guy Kawasaki:

So I saw some interviews of you, and you were complementing this podcaster about how many questions he had and how he was jumping around, and I'm going to set the new standard for you today, okay?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love it. I sense some competitiveness in you Guy. I like that.

Guy Kawasaki:

You can ask Madisun, I'm a very competitive person. And to answer the question that I asked you, I'm lousy at surfing, but I love to do it. So that's where I'm at. First question for you is you know that person in your book where you had a conversation and you told her that her boyfriend wasn't good enough for you?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes, I do.

Guy Kawasaki:

Are they still married?

Alison Wood Brooks:

They're still married. They have children. They're, as far as I can tell, happily married and I did get a text from her when she received the book and I hadn't warned her about the story. So we are still friends and everything's copacetic, and she actually did not remember that conversation happening. And I think I was very relieved that she didn't remember.

Guy Kawasaki:

So you're telling me that to this day, you don't know if she was offended by that question?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Correct. And at this point, I don't think she knows if she was offended, but this is something that's true. I do think this is a very vivid thing about conversation. It's easy to get hung up on things when you feel like they don't go well, but you have no idea how other people are experiencing a conversation or how they're experiencing you. And truly, we had an amazing friendship. It was a very close friend of mine.

Honestly, I did that to a lot of my friends. At that point in my life, I felt like it was very much my place to be protective of all of my girlfriends who I thought were amazing and no partner was worthy of them. And so I just went around sprinkling feedback left and right of this guy's not good enough for you.

And now in retrospect I'm like, well, that was an interesting phase of life. Maybe not my place to be tossing that around so casually. But learning how other people experience a conversation like that is very enlightening. In the moment, you really have no idea how people hear you or what they're learning from you.

Guy Kawasaki:

Maybe Madisun should introduce you to her boyfriend so you can check him out for her.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Now she's going to be scared now that I'll write about their relationship in a book and have it be in print for all of time.

Guy Kawasaki:

Well, the test will be if you don't like Madison's boyfriend, then she'll probably be living happily ever after with him based on your track record.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I know. That's right. If there is one clear takeaway from this, it's that my instincts are not good about other people's love lives.

Guy Kawasaki:

I can hardly wait till your daughters have boyfriends.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I know. I have two boys and a little girl.

Guy Kawasaki:

Oh, you only have one girl.

Alison Wood Brooks:

And they're only nine, seven and five. But it does take a lot of self-control for me, as a psychologist and just I'm obsessed with relationships, so to not ask them every day like what's going on? Who's got a crush on who? How are you feeling? What's new? Too soon, I need to pump the brakes.

Guy Kawasaki:

Is she still licking your nose?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh, you know what, Guy, she does. She's in kindergarten now and she is very funny. She's very silly and she's so proud that she is the first story in the book. Her name is Charlotte, and she knows that story. She doesn't remember it because when it happened she was a baby. She was one.

But I've retold it to her and now she hears from other people, "Hey, that story's so cute at the beginning of the book," and so she's very proud that she is this book star. And now it's this inside joke between the two of us. Just last night I was like, "Charlotte, my book's coming out tomorrow," and she came right over and she goes, "I lick you," and licked me right on the nose. So cute. Even the boys now say, "I lick you." It's an ongoing family joke.

Guy Kawasaki:

I guess that's what social distancing is in the Brooks family.

Alison Wood Brooks:

There's no distance in a family like ours. Oh my God.

Guy Kawasaki:

So I happen to notice that there's a lot of licking stories in your book because you talk about Carrie Fisher's dog licking her hand during Terry Gross's interview. So there's some licking theme.

Alison Wood Brooks:

There is a licking theme. I thought about it as I was writing it and I was like, why is there so much licking in this book? What kind of advice am I giving to people? What a great reader you are, Guy. It's true.

Guy Kawasaki:

Something like that sticks out. Okay, so now shifting gears a little bit, your course at Harvard is How to Talk Gooder, right?

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's right.

Guy Kawasaki:

So I want to know if you are inspired by the Think Different campaign of Apple, where you purposely do something dramatically incorrect.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I wasn't directly thinking of Apple, but I do think the principle is the same. My intention was just be different. I mean, to be different. And at Harvard to be different, it doesn't require much levity. There's not a lot of silliness. I think it's a weakness of ours and I really wanted to make that point in the course title when it's sitting in the course catalog alongside Democracy in America and Global Capitalism.

And then you get to this course that says How to Talk Gooder, it jumps out at you. It's very different. There's a double meaning too because there's a theme of kindness in the book. Gooder is in the sense of what does it mean to be a good person, but also better and all the ways we're hoping to be better communicators.

Guy Kawasaki:

Maybe Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas are going to rename their course because of that because they have a really plain name.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love it. That's right. Yes, their course is called Humor: Serious Business. Their book is Humor, Seriously. I visited their course, they have visited my course. Actually Naomi visits my course every time I teach it. She's such a talented teacher. She comes during our levity module and talk, so we're very much on the same page. Maybe I can get them to rename their course something even sillier.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay. You're going to figure out that I noticed the damnedest things, but I noticed that when you introduced Naomi, you introduced her as a comedian, not as a professor. Was that an inside joke or did you have a lousy copy editor who didn't check?

Alison Wood Brooks:

You know what? Probably both. No, I'm kidding. Actually, the way that I introduce people in the book is the way that I think of them in my mind, how I categorize them. So Naomi's a professor, but she's not a behavioral scientist in the way that so many of my professor friends are scientists. In my mind, the value-add of my relationship with Naomi is that she is really a practitioner.

She's out there in the world, she's teaching humor to people who have been incarcerated in Palo Alto. She's teaching humor workshops. She's out there, she's consulting with so many companies, and that's a different role. That's a different job than what so many of my behavioral science research friends are doing.

Guy Kawasaki:

I can just see Katy Milkman and Angela Duckworth in a prison in Philadelphia teaching them Grit. Let me teach you Grit, sir.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Hey, they would do it. I mean, if you could get a large enough scale prison, they would, I'm sure, love to get in there. Especially Angela and Katy, they're amazing.

Guy Kawasaki:

They're going to give a whole new meaning to the Milkman Delivers.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Exactly. One of the studies that I talk about in the book is about parole hearings. So we've had the lick theme, now we're picking up on a prison theme.

Guy Kawasaki:

We moved on from licking to prison. It's showing we're going up the pyramid.

Alison Wood Brooks:

It's right, yeah, exactly. Deeper and deeper.

Guy Kawasaki:

Shifting gears again, do you think people can have a conversation with an LLM?

Alison Wood Brooks:

It's a good question. I think it goes back to this question of what are your goals in conversation? I think an LLM, an AI, a chatbot, are quite good at fulfilling some of our conversational needs. It's why there's such great promise in companionship through AI or through LLMs, because they can help us not feel alone. They can help us have fun. They're an incredible sounding board. They help feed good ideas to us. There's so many needs we have that a non-human entity can fulfill.

Here's where I get a little bit worried. I mean, there's a lot that's worrisome, but one of the things that I've been thinking about is something that humans struggle with in conversation is getting past our own self-centeredness, our own egocentrism, that we focus so singularly and naturally on our own point of view.

And in the book we take this position of a kind conversation, a good conversation that relentlessly pushes themselves to think about the other person's perspective. Not just think about it, but ask about it. Ask questions, learn as much as you can about what's really in the other person's mind because we're bad at guessing. We're bad at knowing what other people are thinking about.

So we have these egocentric tendencies. We like talking about ourselves, we like thinking about our own perspective and we have to really work hard to get over that. When you're interacting with a non-human entity, you don't need to do that at all. The whole point is to get the entity to fulfill your needs as much as possible. It's completely self-centered in a way.

You don't need to relentlessly push yourself to understand its perspective. It doesn't really have a perspective. It doesn't have needs. A chatbot, an AI, an LLM, it doesn't have needs and it doesn't have desires. And so what I worry about is if we are interacting with non-human entities too much, is it training us to be even more selfish than we already are?

Guy Kawasaki:

That's a scary thought. I hope that Sam Altman and the people at OpenAI read this book because it might improve their agent aspect of LLMs, right?

Alison Wood Brooks:

For sure. Over the years, many people and companies have come to me looking for advice and guidance and consulting about how to make their bots more human-like. How can we make them better at conversation? At first, I was flattered and excited to engage with them, and then I stopped because I'm just not sure what that means and if that's actually helpful to us at this point.

Guy Kawasaki:

There's a lot of upside there when every voicemail system says, "Press one for tech support, press two for sales, press three for executive directory, press four if you want to get this menu over again." I'm sure you can improve that.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I definitely can. I would be interested to hear, so for people who are working on LLMs and bots, I would love to hear what they think of the insights and talk and how much of it is translatable to bot development and how much is not. How much is unique, the human mind is uniquely positioned to do.

Guy Kawasaki:

Do you think that you could use an LLM to train you to be a better conversationalist? You could prompt it with what are some great topics because you say it's so great to create a topic list, right?

Alison Wood Brooks:

So this is where LLMs can be so helpful, I think as a training mechanism for a human to become a better, for sure. In fact, before LLMs became a thing, I developed a case at HBS with a company called SIMmersion, which is essentially this.

They created simulated conversation partners so that my students could practice interacting with people that are different from who they would normally encounter in their normal lives and get lots of reps. You just talk, talk, talk, talk, talk and get lots of different responses from this simulated conversation partner.

So an LLM could do a lot of things. My sister recently asked ChatGPT like, "Hey, I want to have better conversations with my parents." So then she fed information about our parents. She was like, what would people who live in upstate New York, in the Finger Lakes who have nine grandchildren and who are seventy-two years old, what would they want their adult children to ask them about?

And it gave great ideas. It was a great way to brainstorm topics because the LLM has a lot more data about people that meet those demographic characteristics than we might guess. Than we as young forty-somethings could guess that they would want to talk about. So seeding topics, brainstorming topics is a great idea. Simulating conversation and practicing, great. Pushing us to become more kind, I'm not so sure.

Guy Kawasaki:

I think you should ask your parents vis-a-vis your grandchildren, have you created a generation skipping trust for my kids? That's the most important question you could ask your parents for your grandchildren.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm adding that to my topic list right now, Guy.

Guy Kawasaki:

Generation skipping trust so that they don't give you something, you pay tax, you give it to your kids, they pay tax. It skips your generation, goes straight to their generation.

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's amazing.

Guy Kawasaki:

I went to law school for two weeks and dropped out. I picked that right out.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Is that the only that you learned during your two weeks of law school, about generation skipping trusts?

Guy Kawasaki:

It was so valuable. Imagine if I had stayed two years. My God.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Imagine the hacks. That's so funny.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'd be teaching at Harvard Law School. We would be colleagues.

Alison Wood Brooks:

But you can't surf here, Guy. You can't surf, I mean I guess you can in the summer, but not in the winter.

Guy Kawasaki:

I love a good acronym and your acronym is TALK, T-A-L-K. So please explain what TALK stands for.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Can I tell you through this book, I've already learned that acronyms are very polarizing. Some people really, really love them and find them to be so helpful to help them remember stuff. Other people come from a very anti-acronym place.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'm pro-acronym.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm also pro-acronym. I think really good mnemonic device to help remember, but I hope this acronym people, find very helpful. T stands for topics. A stands for asking questions. L is for levity and K is for kindness.

Guy Kawasaki:

And so those four things are the foundation of great conversation?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, the ambition. And I think, I hope it delivers on this promise, is that it provides a comprehensive landscape of conversation, where lots of prior work, I mean if you focus only on persuasion or you focus only on influence, only on negotiation, only on relationship development, the problem is that you're missing out on how those things, those goals trade off with other important goals, like having fun or maintaining privacy or just liking to be with people.

And so it's overly narrow view. The promise of this acronym in this book is a broader perspective. Let's consider all of the things that we want as humans at one time and then come up with these four reminders, these four guardrails that are going to help us do all of the things better.

Guy Kawasaki:

May I make a suggestion with your acronym?

Alison Wood Brooks:

How dare you, Guy. Yes.

Guy Kawasaki:

What do you mean? I read in your book it's okay to bring up sensitive questions.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I can't change it at this point, Guy, but yes, I'm all ears. I can't wait to hear.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, so I think you should change asking, I-N-G, to A-S-K-S because then all elements of your acronyms will be nouns.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You're right, it is a jarring gerund. It is a jarring change of grammar. But here's the thing, when I hear the word asks, the noun, I think when people use the word ask as a noun, they're usually talking about I have a big ask. And they mean I'm asking for something. I'm going to ask you to give me something that serves me, which is totally against the spirit of asking in this book, which is like, no, you're asking for the sake of information exchange and learning.

Guy Kawasaki:

But I would make the case that, as a Harvard Business School professor and someone who's already broken the bounds of good grammar with gooder, you can change the meaning of ask to just be a synonym for questions for generating conversation.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love it. You know what, I was talking to Patrick McGinnis the other day. He was interviewing me about the book. He has this great podcast. He's the guy who invented the word FOMO, fear of missing out, and we had a jolly good bonding moment because of our shared experience of inventing acronyms.

I like this, Guy. I like the idea of the lofty goal of me changing the whole meaning of the word ask. I like this, I like the ambition of it. I'm going to keep it in mind. I'll tell people that this is your vote. When I say A is for asking, and I'll say, "And Guy Kawasaki told me it should be ask."

Guy Kawasaki:

It's my OCD Chicago manual of style upbringing. What can I say?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I appreciate it. I applaud you. I applaud your OCD in grammatical ways. I do.

Guy Kawasaki:

Well, we should ask Angela Duckworth what she thinks.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Let's call her in. I can call her right now. You want to dial and merge her in? Angela, what do you think?

Guy Kawasaki:

So I want people to read the book, so I'm not going to force you to explain each of the four things, but I noticed that you busted some myths in this book. So I'm going to mention what I think four myths you bust and how and why you busted them. All right, so first of all, myth number one is small talk is a waste of time. Tell me why that's wrong.

Alison Wood Brooks:

It is wrong. Everybody feels like it's a waste of time because it's so unpleasant. Everybody knows that once you're there, it's shallow, meaningless, empty. You start to have these alarm bells go off like, oh, we're not doing conversation right. We got to get to the real stuff. We got to get to the productive stuff, the meaningful stuff. We all know that feeling.

The problem isn't with small talk itself. It's that we get stuck in it for too long. Small talk is a very important social ritual. It's where conversation has to start, especially between strangers or people who don't know each other that well or who haven't seen each other in a while. It's a very well-worn social ritual. That's how we start conversations.

The point, though, is to use it as a place to search for better stuff and ideally to search for better stuff quickly. I want to hear people talking about surfing within the first four turns of a conversation and how much they love it and how their kids are surfing down the snow rather than like, oh yeah, it's cold.

Oh yeah, I don't like the cold. It's warmer here in California, and a lot of conversations do stay in that very mundane world for much too long. So the trick is just making sure you look for the doorknobs to better more interesting rooms and get the courage to go through those doorways, go to better places.

Guy Kawasaki:

Is there a rule of thumb about when to make the switch?

Alison Wood Brooks:

It would be weird if, right away, I had been like, "Tell me about your mother." That's jarring. It's almost as jarring as the asking gerund in the middle of the TALK.

Guy Kawasaki:

From weather in Boston to licking dogs and licking noses pretty quick, right?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah. I think both of us are people who are very hungry to move past small talk, but we don't dread it. You have to do it. It's the starting place. It's the launchpad to go somewhere else, and some people have developed the skill of moving away from it more quickly and more smoothly, and everybody can develop that skill.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, myth number two. I think a lot of people would say it's tacky to prepare a topic list in advance of meeting people, that you shouldn't pre-plan the topics you're going to talk about. So bust this myth.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm so happy to bust this myth. I love the word tacky. When we survey people, when we say imagine prepping topics before a conversation, especially with someone you know well, like your spouse or your lover, yeah, look at your topic list, let's go. I love it. So a lot of people are very averse to this idea. They're like, I shouldn't have to brainstorm topics. I'm going to know what to talk about once I'm in a conversation, especially with people that I know well.

In the experience of it, in reality, once you get to a conversation, having thought ahead about it is incredibly helpful, not just for a podcast interview or for a work meeting where you brainstormed an agenda, but even for conversations with people that you love and know well and see every day because it forces you to just think about them.

It's a perspective-taking nudge where you're like, oh yeah, what's going on in my partner's life? What do I really need to remember to ask them? It's a way to show them that you care and that it helps you remember to raise the topics that you should be raising with them. Think more enjoyable, less anxiety-inducing, smoother, more productive, all the good things.

Guy Kawasaki:

There is no one who's more positive about AI than Guy, and I often do this, and I think AI is smarter than me. There's no doubt in my mind ChatGPT is smarter than me.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh yeah, it's smarter than all of us, for sure. I mean, by definition, it's as smart as the masses, right? Wisdom of the crowd.

Guy Kawasaki:

But one thing AI absolutely cannot do that I can do is come up with questions and topics for a podcast. Because before every podcast, I usually ask, what should I ask Katy Milkman or Angela Duckworth or Steve Wolfram?

And they always come up with really boring questions like, what was the most exciting part of your career? What do you look forward to, et cetera? And if there is ever a day where I ask, "What should I ask Alison in a podcast," and the LLM says, "Guy, ask her why she talks so much about licking," that's the day that AI has arrived.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Why do you think that is? Do you think it's a unique skill set that you have as an individual, or do you think it's a broader human ability? We're just better at in knowing or anticipating what will be fun and interesting to talk about with other people.

Guy Kawasaki:

I think it's because using your vernacular of system one and system two, I'm about system ten. That's why.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Say more.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, wait, more myths. I got two more myths.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh yeah, that's right. Keep going. Sorry, don't let me derail you.

Guy Kawasaki:

So myth number three, it's bad to ask too many questions.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh, I love busting this myth. Everybody can think of a person. They can think of a person or think of a conversation where they were annoyed that somebody asked too many questions. It felt like an interrogation.

That memory is so salient that it leads us to believe that you can ask too many questions when in most contexts, for most people, it's either impossible to ask too many questions or the number of questions that you would need to ask to get to that annoying point is so extremely high that you almost can't possibly get there.

This is true particularly in cooperative conversations where you're collaborating or you're on a date or you're just there to have fun, connect with people. That's a big chunk of the conversations we have in our life are cooperative conversations, and even in competitive conflictual conversations where you need to negotiate something, even there asking more questions is better. In the book, we get into the types of questions that work better in those more conflictual situations.

Guy Kawasaki:

My fourth myth is that it is bad to ask sensitive questions.

Alison Wood Brooks:

It's bad to not ask sensitive questions. It's terribly bad. It means you're going to get stuck in small talk world, mundane, meaningless, unproductive world forever. We have all kinds of fears about asking sensitive questions. We don't want to hurt people's feelings. We don't want to seem rude, we don't want to seem intrusive. We don't want to seem incompetent.

Sometimes we worry that asking a question will make it look like we should already know the answer to it. In truth, asking sensitive questions is the most direct pathway to connection, to learning, to teaching, ironically even to privacy.

Because only by asking a sensitive question, can you learn where somebody's personal boundary is, where they can say, "Actually, I'm not comfortable talking about that." Otherwise, you'll never find it and you can never learn where are their boundaries? What are they comfortable talking about and not talking about? So yes, we need to ask more sensitive questions.

Guy Kawasaki:

So how much do you make as a Harvard Business School professor?

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's such a good question. I love it. I'll tell you what, book deals help you earn a lot more, and I think that's why a lot of professors are writing these trade books.

Guy Kawasaki:

I need a number here.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm still not tenured. I'm a junior faculty member, so I actually don't know what my tenured faculty colleagues make.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'm asking you, not your tenured faculty colleagues. You think you can just avoid my sensitive questions.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Guy, can I be real with you? My husband, for real, my husband is a financial advisor and I don't even know how much money I make. The money flows because I have my financial advisor.

Guy Kawasaki:

I learned from your book that you have to learn when to switch topics.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I actually want to answer your question. I think the sincere answer to your question is more than enough, too much. I make too much.

Guy Kawasaki:

Speaking of tactics, so do you think it's better to switch too many topics? Or what's worse, too fast or too slow switching?

Alison Wood Brooks:

We know this. I know this answer, not just based on my personal hunches or preferences. Of course, I love rapid topic switching. I think because I have an ADHD, inattentive brain, I think you do too, but we also actually have data on this.

This is a huge data set that was collected from BetterUp, which it's just amazing conversations. After their conversations, there's hundreds of thousands of conversations, they asked people, "Did you cover the right amount of topics?" And most people say, "Yeah, I think we covered about the right amount of topics."

But of all the people who said, "No, we did not cover the right amount of topics," people are much more likely to say that they covered too few than too many. So the most common mistake is moving too slowly through topics, and we see that when we manipulate the speed with which people move from one thing to the next. So we've run experiments where we tell people, move faster. As soon as things start to lag, we want you to move to something else, and those conversations are much more enjoyable.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, so now let me ask you, so what about when people who are hesitant to ask sensitive questions start with the question like I did, "May I ask you a sensitive question?" Do you think that is a cop out? Do you think that is a waste of time or do you think that is a good social grace?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I think it's a nice signposting. It's a little bit of a warning like, hey, something's coming. Pay attention. It at least gives the veneer or the veil of politeness and caring. You're also saying, I'm going to ask you something sensitive. If you don't want to answer it, I understand. That's a nice disclaimer. The same is true when you switch topics. You can note, is it okay if I take a hard left turn here?

Is it okay if we smoke bomb and move to something else? It's almost like you're asking permission of your partner, even though they're required to say yes, because we don't know what's coming next. But yes, I think it's lovely or you can just do it. Just ask. How much money do you make, Guy? Just go for it and see how people react.

Guy Kawasaki:

My wife is my financial planner. I really don't know, and everything is a direct deposit. I don't check my balance. But can I tell you a really funny story?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes.

Guy Kawasaki:

You can use this story.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I think I get to decide if it's funny, but okay, go ahead.

Guy Kawasaki:

I guarantee you when I tell you something is funny, it's funny. All right, so when I was at Apple, I used to work with some of the executives in outside companies who are Macintosh users. And one very famous person was a woman named Sandra Kurtzig. She started a computer company called ASK Computing. It was manufacturing software. She was the first woman in Silicon Valley to take a company public. So she was very, very rich and she had this Ferrari Testarossa, which I love Ferraris, not that I ever owned one.

So anyway, she reaches out to us. She says, "I'm having problems with my Macintosh." So Guy goes over to her house to help her with her Macintosh, and she shakes the mouse, and the screen wakes up and the window in the front is Quicken. And I know how to use Quicken.

I know exactly where the current balance of your checkbook is, and as soon as she wakes up Quicken and I look down and it's like, holy shit, she has a quarter million dollars in her checking account. And ever since that day, it's been one of my goals to have a quarter million dollars in your checking account and I have achieved that goal, Alison.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes, Guy. Yes. I love that your eyes darted so quickly to the balance. It's such a lovely measure of your inner curiosity. I love it so much. And you've done it. Is that it? You can drop the mic. You've achieved all the things you wanted in life. Quicken, you're 250 in your checking account. Woo hoo.

Guy Kawasaki:

Tell that to your husband.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I will.

Guy Kawasaki:

So if you ever need help with your Macintosh, be sure you have QuickBooks closed when you call me to your house, or I will know.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I love it. I hope you're not tracking my screen right now. We're talking right now. I'm like, oh God, what does he have access to on my computer? What do you want? What does this even do?

Guy Kawasaki:

It's too late. I already posted it on Threads, how much money you have. Clayton Christensen is up there laughing. And is like, "Guy, you're really taking it to her. Go, Guy, go."

Alison Wood Brooks:

He's cheering you on. I can't decide if he would be cheering you on more or cheering me on more. I think he's cheering us on together.

Guy Kawasaki:

He is saying, "I'm going to write a new book called The Conversationalist Dilemma."

Alison Wood Brooks:

Exactly. When you love old people so much, what do you do?

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, another question. What happens or what's the impact or the value if somebody gives you an inappropriate mean or destructive answer and the person then says, "I was just being honest," does that excuse you for being an asshole?

Alison Wood Brooks:

There's a really great Taylor Swift lyric that says, "Casually cruel for the sake of being honest." Ooh, that line will cut you like a knife. I think it cuts you like a knife because it really captures something that we all feel torn about, this tension between benevolence or kindness or politeness and honesty. Because often the true contents of our minds are not kind. Our brains are built for a judgment and social evaluation and negative evaluation of other people and their work.

And as you could tell from the book, I think a lot about what kindness means. Sometimes being honest in the short-term, maybe giving feedback that someone needs to hear is kindest in the long-term, but still you can deliver that honesty in a way that hopefully, and I think there's some nice ingredients in the book to do this, in a way that isn't even hurtful in the moment so that we can navigate this conundrum between benevolence and honesty, even there with more kindness.

Guy Kawasaki:

All right, now we're going to get some real tactical stuff. So what's your advice when you have to converse with someone that you just completely disagree with? If I went to some dinner and I had to sit next to Elon Musk, how do I approach a conversation with someone I completely disagree with?

Alison Wood Brooks:

You want to think about what your goals are. So we have goals in the short-term, like to survive the dinner and not have it be miserable, not get in such a heated argument that you cause a scene or probably ruin a potential relationship with Elon Musk forever. Those are inhumane. Maybe that's your goal. That's okay if it is. But then you have longer term goals.

If you are thinking about how could I leverage a meaningful relationship with Elon Musk? If you're playing the long game, your goal in the short-term should be to have a great conversation with him. And the way that persuasion actually works between people is that you have to be in a good relationship.

And if you have very differing views, they may slowly, over time, come to bend to the gentle pressure of your differing viewpoint. But you're not going to persuade him over a correspondence dinner at the White House in one conversation to change all of his views that you agree with.

Guy Kawasaki:

The odds of me being invited to the White House are zero, so yeah.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You know what I mean? I think a lot of us have this instinct, we're seething, we hate the guy, we don't agree with almost anything that someone else stands for and therefore we have this need to be right and say something that really puts them in their place, but that's not how to pursue. If you really have goals to persuade someone, you got to play the long game.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, I'll tell him that. I think Starlink is very well done. How's that?

Alison Wood Brooks:

That's a good start. Compliments are a great start, Guy. That sounds nice. Yes.

Guy Kawasaki:

I hope it's a short dinner.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Right.

Guy Kawasaki:

Yeah, that's one I'm going to have to ask ChatGPT, "What topics should guy discuss with Elon at dinner in the White House?"

Alison Wood Brooks:

To avoid getting immediately into a shouting match, yes.

Guy Kawasaki:

Next question, also tactical, how do you end or divert a conversation where someone is hitting on you or sexually approaching you?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I don't want to brag, but this was much of my life, so I have some experience with this one.

Guy Kawasaki:

It's a 1 percent problem.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You don't have to end it. A bit of flattery is nice no matter what, as long as it doesn't feel threatening and as long as it's not disrespectful to someone else, to your partner, if you're in a relationship or if it's inappropriate in the context, if it's someone in the workplace is coming and coming onto you sexually, in a way.

So much of conversation is about reading your own needs, reading the other person's needs, and then reading the context. So if you're at a bar and somebody comes up to you and is hitting on you, that's appropriate, but you should probably say, "Oh, actually I'm married," or, "I'm in a relationship, I'm unavailable."

If you're in the workplace, things get trickier because then you have power dynamics and other goals and outcomes at play. That one gets harder. Most organizations have an anonymous line where you can contact a Title IX or mandatory reporter type of line to seek advice, especially if it's someone who comes to you who has actual power over you in terms of your work.

And hopefully you feel comfortable confiding in some sort of mentor to ask for advice about what to do. But in general, if somebody makes an advance towards you, and certainly outside of the workplace, I think you can take it as a compliment and just be honest with them. “Thank you so much, but not available in that way.”

Guy Kawasaki:

I know. I hate when women treat me as an object, but okay.

Alison Wood Brooks:

It's all that surfing, Guy. You're like a surfing stud.

Guy Kawasaki:

You got into a whole discussion about NPR and how great their questions are, but I have a question for you. It seems that when I'm listening to NPR, they ask a lot of closed end questions and just let me parody that.

Some of these interviews on NPR, they say, "Well, you saw your mother kill your father when you were eight and there was blood all over the kitchen floor and then you had to testify against your father. Can you tell us more about how that affected you?" The answer is yes or no, but what happens when you ask a closed-end question like that?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, I think, especially for an outlet like NPR or for many people when they're asking closed-end questions, it's a leading question and it's a way of almost fact checking. It's literally saying, I know this about you already and I need you to confirm or deny that it's true. Or some people use close-ended questions to help set context for a new topic, to judge how much? So if I were to change and say, Guy, have you seen the TV show Silo?

Guy Kawasaki:

Nope.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Right. So I just need that information quickly, in order to guide what I'm going to say next. Am I going to continue down that path? Or this isn't going to be interesting to you because you haven't seen the show, so I'm going to pivot. So closed-ended questions do have an important purpose, but they're a completely different animal than the lovely open-ended launch pads that we were talking about before.

Open-ended launch pads, by the way, good questions that inspire real information exchange and authenticity and connection often start with the word as opposed, so I'd say, "What is your favorite TV show right now?" You'll give me an answer and then we can go from there. So I will learn more than twice as much information by asking that question than saying, "Have you seen the show Silo?"

Where I get a yes or a no. As opposed to open-ended questions that start with the word. "Why haven't you watched Silo yet?" Or, "Why don't you watch more TV?" Those questions are open-ended in theory, but they feel accusatory to the relational part of that question asking. A little bit goes by the wayside.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay. Just for the record, my favorite TV show was Yellowstone and I'm the only person in Silicon Valley who liked Yellowstone.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, that is surprising. Oh my gosh. Wow.

Guy Kawasaki:

And my favorite character was Rip.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh, he's a great character. I get it. You know what? There's another topic for you to talk to Elon Musk about, okay, at the White House dinner. You can talk about your shared love Yellowstone and Rip Hamilton. Is it Rip Hamilton? I don't know. Rip.

Guy Kawasaki:

Now I have a lot less hesitation to accept the White House dinner in the next four years. Okay.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You've already got two topics. We'll find some more. We'll keep brainstorming.

Guy Kawasaki:

I want to know about the differences you've noticed between men and women in conversations. And when I read this section about your friend calling you up and asking you about a vaginal mesh, I said, I cannot imagine a man calling up another man. So is there a difference between men and women?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Okay. Agree to disagree, because the number of conversations that I have overheard men talking about getting snipped after they've had their children. More than fifteen conversations, have I eavesdropped on men talking. "When are you getting snipped? Are you snipped? Are you going to do it? Are you going to do it on Masters weekend so you can lay around and watch golf?" Truly, it's like so many times. So I think that's the male version of the vaginal mesh conversation.

As scientists, we have a lot to learn about gender similarities and gender differences in terms of communication. You see a lot of hypotheses and hunches thrown around in the public about gender differences in conversation that are not yet substantiated by scientific evidence. And in fact, the stuff that we do know is actually, men and women talk in a lot of the same ways.

So there's this great study by Matthias Mehl. They had people wear badges that just recorded ambient noise on people every two minutes or so in their lives. And so you get this full sample of somebody's auditory life. And through that method, they found that men and women speak exactly the same amount of words on average per day, about 16,000 words per day on average.

Now when you start to look at, well, when are they talking and what are they saying? That's where you can get into, well, are there content differences? Are women more likely to talk about vaginal mesh than men? Yeah, probably. But men are more likely to talk about their vasectomies. But science really hasn't gotten to a point of how a fine-grained, figuring out are there gender differences?

Are there racial differences? Are there age differences? And what are they? What are the topics that different demographic groups are discussing and what does that mean for how they relate to each other for how we see each other as similar and different? That's, I think, a very exciting area for scientists to pursue, is looking at the content of what people are saying.

Guy Kawasaki:

I want you to know today that between sets as we serve, I'm going to go asking all the men if they've been snipped, so I can come across as a sensitive man.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Again, you're probably beyond that phase of life where it'd be relevant anymore.

Guy Kawasaki:

Actually, this is another topic I can have with Elon.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes.

Guy Kawasaki:

"Elon, don't you think you should be snipped by now?"

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes. Vasectomy. I'm adding it. I'm literally compiling your list for Elon. This is so fun, Guy. I didn't anticipate this, but I'm really enjoying it.

Guy Kawasaki:

All right, so you brought up the topic of academic research. So as I was reading your book, I thought to myself, there's a lot of dependency in this book about speed dating experiments. Are you at all worried that speed dating may not extrapolate to everybody in the real world?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yes, of course. Science of conversation is very new. It is very important for people to realize this. People have been studying language, human language, the development of language. They've been studying public speaking, so one way, where one person just says something and nobody responds, for a very, very long time. We know a lot about language.

We know very little about dialogue because only in the last ten years have we come across a technology that allows us to record real conversations at very large scale, the tools to analyze those conversations at large scale.

And so we're at this phase right now where we're learning things very, very quickly, but we are still quite limited by the data sets that we have access to that are of the gold standard of academic rigor that you would rely on. And so you have to make these logical leaps of like, well, if things are going well in speed dating, probably some of those things are generalizable to real dating.

And then, well, what about dating is specific to dating or versus it's actually translatable to all conversations. And so that's where we are right now, is starting to figure out, well, what is context-specific and what is generalizable across lots of areas where people talk to each other.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'm not saying that most people who listen to my podcasts are in the dating game, but while I have you, do you have some tips for dating?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I do. Number one, it depends on if the person is a stranger to you. So if it's a first date, it's really important that you don't have long pauses. So long pauses are the death knell for conversations between strangers is very awkward. So just keep asking questions, keep asking follow-up questions. Have your list of topics ready to go so you don't have to panic when you know you need to change the topic. You can use any of the topics that we've used here today, actually, on your date would be great.

Really I think on a date, whether it's with a stranger or with someone that you've been dating for a while, and with all people in all contexts, asking follow-up questions is a superpower because you don't need to have prepared ahead of time, you don't need to know anything about them or have any knowledge of anything. You just need to listen to what your partner is saying and continue to ask questions about it.

We see people fail to do this a lot in our data, both in speed dating, but in other contexts as well. Negotiating, sales calls, just normal conversations between family members. When someone shares something important with you, if they are courageous enough to share something about their life with you, you should follow-up on it and ask more about it as a signal that you care, that you heard them and that you want to know more.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay. So now another dating is the job interview. So now you're trying to get a job. How do you have a good conversation as the applicant, not as the recruiter?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, as an applicant, I think in our minds, when we think of conversational job interviews, there's this very clear script of, well, this employer is going to be asking me questions and I need to prove how great I am. I need to prove how interesting, smart, competent, and well-suited to this role I am.

Anything you can do to flip that script is going to go great because a real conversation that's rewarding and actually makes you look competent is a give and take. So you can't just sit there and wait for an interviewer to hit you with question after question. They're going to get bored with that. They're not actually going to be impressed with almost anything you say, probably.

So again, ask questions back, ask follow-up questions, try and learn about their perspective. Instead of trying to prove how great you are as an applicant, try and be interested in the work that they're doing and learn as much as you can about it so that you can actually judge whether you are a good fit for the role.

Guy Kawasaki:

You could ask, "What do you think of your CEO going to the inauguration." That would definitely get you an offer.

Alison Wood Brooks:

If you were giving him advice about the topics to raise with the people at his table, what would you advise him to say? And then you could brainstorm about it together. That would be so fun, and it would be such undeniable evidence that you're interesting and creative.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'm glad I'm not applying for a job anytime soon. So now bring me up to speed. Your research, what are the implications of doing all this on Zoom instead of in real life?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, I think about this a lot. I had written a whole chapter in the book about digital communication, and I took it out at the very end of the editing process.

Guy Kawasaki:

Why?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I know. Because I want the book to be timeless. By the time I had written it a year earlier, it was already outdated. I mean, while I was writing the book, LLMs, ChatGPT, AI, it all happened and there's going to be more of that in the future. Whatever you say now is going to change dramatically.

Most of what you could say now is going to change just rapidly and in exciting ways, but now I get to actually talk about it. So let me tell you what was in that chapter that I find so important. I think there's a lot of rhetoric in our culture about getting kids off their phones and letting them have a good childhood.

I think what we need to talk about a little bit more is like, well, we're all part of this world. It's not just children. We are all toggling constantly between our phone and the computer and then turning and talking to someone in real life and then someone calls and then you're texting at the same time.

So we're all doing this conversational toggling, and I think we don't have any idea what that's doing to our brains, what it's doing to our relationships, and certainly how it's affecting our conversational skills. So I'm interested to see what happens.

In my class, I ask my students to do an audit of their conversational lives where I ask them to take twenty minutes in your life and I want you to write down every incoming and outgoing message, whether it's an email, a text, a phone call, a real life conversation, some Reels and memes on TikTok, well, I should say Instagram now.

And so they write it all out and you get this really wild sample. It's a transcript, but it's all over the map. They're sending texts while they're talking to their mom on speakerphone. They are on a Zoom call, but emailing at the same time. And so you get to see how overlapping and twisted and braided our conversations are these days.

And what you realize is it's not just about choosing topics and asking questions, it's doing that while you're also engaged in six other conversations at the same time that have their own unique topics and their own questions and sometimes a human mind on the other end, synchronously and sometimes not.

And this new conversational world that requires us to toggle like this can feel quite overwhelming. When they look back on their audit, the students often say that only the ones where they were synchronous, whether it's in person or on Zoom, felt real. That felt rewarding, felt like they had some sense of human connection, and I think that's not trivial.

Guy Kawasaki:

My phone is off.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You're so kind. I just got six text messages, so sorry Guy.

Guy Kawasaki:

Okay, so two last questions, because I don't want to take up too much of your time on launch day. So I want to know who is in the Alison Wood Brooks Conversation Hall of Fame?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Oh, what a great question. My mom.

Guy Kawasaki:

Your mom?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah. She's amazing. I talk to her every day. I'm going to cry just thinking about it. She's such a good listener. She's so funny, and she cares so much about me and about all the people that she knows, that I think she was an incredible role model for me my whole life and I've never said that out loud before, Guy. Thank you for asking. I could give answers that are celebrities that I think are amazing.

Most of them are very good listeners and are good at levity. So people like Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Nikki Glaser. In the book, Terry Gross is a really amazing question asker. Really anyone who is in the public sphere and becomes successful for having conversations, this is what their core skill set is.

That's why they've been successful, is that they are good at preparing topics. They are good at asking questions. Joe Rogan, whether you agree or disagree with him, he's a terrific conversationalist. He's great at asking questions. He's good at getting people to open up. Guy Kawasaki great at bringing the levity and moving topics quickly.

Guy Kawasaki:

You mentioned Joe Rogan and Guy Kawasaki in the same sentence.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm sorry. I know.

Guy Kawasaki:

I've arrived.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I know.

Guy Kawasaki:

We can end the recording right here.

Alison Wood Brooks:

You see, this is what's so beautiful about the world. You see examples of conversational greatness all the time. You also see examples of fumbles and stumbles all the time, and it's because we're all human beings. We're all just trying to do our best. Sometimes we strike gold, and we find amazing moments of connection and information exchange and closeness, and sometimes we mess it up and that's okay.

Guy Kawasaki:

Speaking of messing this up, as I was reading your book and as we're having this discussion when we adopted our fourth child, so we have two adopted children, so we adopted him about seventeen, eighteen years ago, I was at a dinner with my wife and a friend and his wife, and we told him we're adopting another child.

And he said something like, "Aren't you concerned about adoption? Because adoption typically these kids, they didn't have good prenatal nutrition or they come from broken homes or drugs in the house. Adopted kids have a lot of problems." And I have never forgiven him for that because this is after we told him we have one kid; we're adopting another kid.

Not that we're thinking about adoption. We have adopted kids and we're going to adopt this. And I thought that was such an insensitive thing to do. I have never forgiven him, and he probably has no idea why I've been pissed off for about twenty years with him, all this.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Would you ever think about telling him?

Guy Kawasaki:

After reading your book and this discussion, maybe I will. Because he probably, from his side, maybe he was just thinking, I want my friend to make a really wise decision about adoption. I don't want him to go in with blinders on.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Or maybe it was out of his own fear. Maybe he had been thinking about adoption and that's what he's afraid of for himself or for you. We make mistakes like that. That's an insensitive thing to say. It sounds very self-centered. It reeks of being focused on what you know and what you're afraid of, rather than asking a question of, do you have any fears about this? Right. That would've been a much more adaptive thing to do in that moment for them.

Guy Kawasaki:

I would tell you what country he's from, but it would immediately help some people identify who I'm talking about.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I could make guesses, but I don't want to stereotype.

Guy Kawasaki:

All right, so my last question for you, Alison Wood, the Queen of Conversation is, ironically, how do you be a better listener as opposed to conversationalist?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah. It's so funny. The title of the book is Talk, but I think the secret sauce, the secret message of the whole thing, is about listening. You can't talk well without listening. And it turns out that listening is really hard, especially for people who have attentional issues. But really for everybody, there's great research.

The resting state of the human mind is mind wandering. It is not built to pay attention to another person continuously while you're engaging with them. So it takes effort to get out of our natural mind wandering state and actually listen to each other. That is effortful.

It is worth putting in that effort. You need to do it in order to have good conversation. And when you do it, when you look at somebody else, you listen to what they're saying, you process what they're saying, you think hard about it, you try and really engage with it, you should get credit for it by showing them that you've heard them.

And so many, many years of research on active listening have told us to use non-verbals, like nodding and smiling to show someone that we've heard them. That's good. That's a great start. That matters. But really the advanced course on listening is using your words to show someone that you've heard them.

I can only call back to this story about adoption for your kids because I was listening to you and I care about it and I've been thinking about it. I can only call back to your surfing earlier in the conversation because I cared about that and I latched onto it and I heard it. I can only ask a follow-up question if I heard what you said, and I care to know more.

So these verbal signals like follow-up questions, callbacks, paraphrasing or just repeating what someone has said. Hey, I hear you saying that you were upset by this and maybe you're thinking about contacting this guy again to reach out. Do you think you'll actually do that? So repeating what someone has said can be really, really valuable and makes people feel heard and seen and loved and it's really where so much of the conversational magic lies.

Guy Kawasaki:

This has been, speaking of magic and magical conversation.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I agree.

Guy Kawasaki:

I can look forward to having dinner with Elon Musk. I never would've predicted that.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Now you can get excited about it. We've got four topics brainstormed. We're going to get at least ten more together and then we're going to make it happen because I want to record this conversation and see how it goes.

Guy Kawasaki:

You've changed my life. I want you to get the transcript of this and do an analysis and I want you to figure out, this is like speed podcasting.

Alison Wood Brooks:

If I wasn't doing so many podcasts for the book, I would. Honestly, so many of my students have done that. Actually this year, two of my students did this creative thing. They took a real podcast recording of me and somebody, and then they created an LLM podcast of fake Alison and fake other person.

And then they did a side-by-side conversation analysis of both to see what are the pros of human to human conversation compared to LLM conversation. And your hypothesis, Guy, was definitely confirmed, which is humans are better at asking questions. They're better at laughing with each other, they're better at finding sparkly moments of levity and connection. So thank you. That's such a gift to do this together.

Guy Kawasaki:

You know what I noticed, speaking of questions from left field, I noticed you had a podcast and I watched it and on your side, on your shelf, you had his logo. Do you remember that?

Alison Wood Brooks:

I don't. Maybe Matt Abrahams, Think Faster, Talk Smarter.

Guy Kawasaki:

No, it wasn't Matt Abrahams. It was somebody else. And I thought, I wonder if he superimposed that on the video or that Alison is so clever that when she is interviewed by a podcaster, she puts the podcasters book on her shelf. And I said, that is why she's at Harvard Business School.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'm that ahead of the curve. I'm sure he superimposed it, but I will aspire to be the person that would do that, for sure.

Guy Kawasaki:

And I swear to God, I thought about it, but I didn't do it. I was going to put Talk on my shelf.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, where's your Talk?

Guy Kawasaki:

I forgot.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Yeah, get it on your shelf, Guy. Tell everybody about it. Our world needs it so badly right now and always. We need better communicators.

Guy Kawasaki:

Speaking of LLM, so there's such a thing as KawasakiGPT and we put the transcripts of one of my interviews in there, so pretty soon people can go to KawasakiGPT and ask Alison questions, based on this interview.

Alison Wood Brooks:

Awesome. Well, you let me know if you do an analysis of this conversation, I would love the output. I would love to see what you uncover about our connection.

Guy Kawasaki:

No, but I don't have the academic wherewithal to do this. You should make this a project.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I should.

Guy Kawasaki:

Are you tired of listening to people talk on speed dates?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Never.

Guy Kawasaki:

You should listen to Guy and I do a podcast to see what great conversation is. How many questions did they ask? How many times did they switch topics? How many times did they come back? How many sensitive questions about salaries did Guy ask?

Alison Wood Brooks:

Well, I mean, doing a book tour like this with lots of podcasts, it is a very interesting natural case study of conversation because I'm always there. I'm always constant. It's just that the host is changing. And in theory it's the related topics. We're always talking about the book, but the variability is staggering, what you end up talking about. My favorite is when they're more conversational, like this, where you're talking about the book, but you're talking about other stuff too. I think everybody wants that.

Guy Kawasaki:

So in version two of your book, you can mention this conversation, but what's even more important to me in version two of this book is that you change asking to ask.

Alison Wood Brooks:

I'll do it. You know what? I'm going to make a footnote in the next edition, edition two, Guy Kawasaki says this should be asks and I'm going to change the entire meaning of the word asks for him.

Guy Kawasaki:

Alison, I'm sure you have other important things to do. So thank you so much. This has been just a remarkable conversation.

Alison Wood Brooks:

It's amazing to connect, Guy.

Guy Kawasaki:

I'm Guy Kawasaki. This has been Remarkable People. And man, what a remarkable conversation we had today. This going to go down in the annals of podcast history. My thanks to Matt for bringing us together and also for being in the same group of people with Katy Milkman and Angela Duckworth and Bob Cialdini.

These are all the people who lead behavioral research. And thanks to Madisun Nuismer who is our producer, Tessa Nuismer, our researcher and Jeff Sieh and Shannon Hernandez. We've got a lot of people who make Remarkable People remarkable. So until next time, thank you very much and mahalo and aloha.