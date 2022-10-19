Welcome to the Remarkable People podcast. We’re on a mission to make you remarkable. Helping me in this episode is the remarkable Dolly Chugh.

Dolly is a professor at the New York University Stern School of Business. She teaches MBA courses in leadership and management.

She is also a faculty member in the KIPP Charter School network’s School Leadership Program, where she has taught about 1,000 current and future principals of schools in underserved communities.

She received her BA from Cornell University, earning a double major in Psychology and Economics, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and Social Psychology from Harvard University.

Angela Duckworth describes Dolly as “the wisest and warmest of behavioral scientists.”

Dolly’s TED Talk, How to let go of being a “good” person — and become a better person, was named one of the 25 Most Popular TED Talks of 2018 and currently has almost 5 million views.

She is the author of The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias, and has a new book, A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning with our Past and Driving Social Change.

It is a must-read. Now more than ever, our society needs to develop grit and resilience to reckon with our past and whitewashed history.



Transcript of Guy Kawasaki’s Remarkable People podcast with Dolly Chugh: