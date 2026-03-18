Welcome to Remarkable People. We’re on a mission to make you remarkable. Helping me in this episode is David Pogue.

David is a front-row witness to the digital revolution. He has won seven Emmy Awards, hosted NOVA, worked for The New York Times, and interviewed nearly every consequential figure in modern technology. But that résumé only hints at his curiosity, rigor, and willingness to challenge accepted narratives. In writing Apple: The First 50 Years, David conducted 150 interviews to untangle five decades of mythmaking and memory distortion.

In this episode, we explore how Apple actually started—not in a garage fairy tale, but through scrappy experiments, abandoned ventures, and a third co-founder many forget. David explains why Ron Wayne walked away, how Steve Jobs weaponized intensity, and what Tim Cook optimized that Jobs never prioritized. We debate whether being abrasive fueled innovation or simply survived because of it. And we wrestle with the uncomfortable truth that history often flattens complex humans into convenient legends.

Along the way, David shares stories from interviewing Elon Musk, surviving a near-submersible disaster, and watching Silicon Valley evolve from idealism to geopolitical force. He reflects on Apple’s cultural gravity—how the Macintosh felt like a revival meeting and why no product since the iPhone has sparked that same electricity. This conversation isn’t nostalgia; it’s a reckoning. If you care about technology, leadership, or how power shapes the world, you’ll want to hear what David Pogue has to say.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE