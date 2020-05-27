I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People. This episode’s remarkable guest is David Aaker.

David is the godfather of branding like Bob Cialdini is the godfather of influence. And like Bob, his work has shaped my concept of secular evangelism.

He is a professor emeritus of the Haas School of Business of UC Berkley, the vice-chairman of a marketing and branding firm called Prophet, and an executive advisor to the Japanese marketing and ad agency, Dentsu.

He has written 17 books. He has been evangelizing branding and storytelling long before almost anyone else. His latest book is called Owning Game-Changing Subcategories: Uncommon Growth in the Digital Age.

If you’re interested in storytelling, branding, and marketing and how they apply to innovation and product introductions, you’ll gain a great deal of insight from this episode.

For example, do you know why facts and descriptions just don’t cut it anymore? Keep listening to find out.

I’m Guy Kawasaki, and this is Remarkable People, and now here is David Aaker.